Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police seek more victims after assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking additional victims after an assisted living employee was accused of stealing from residents. According to a news release, while working at an assisted living facility, Tami Friend, 41, is accused of stealing residents’ personal information and using it for personal purchases.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV

