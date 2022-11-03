Read full article on original website
Driver suspected of DUI faces 16 counts in a series of crashes involving 10 cars, 2 bicycles, 1 person killed
Marco Benitez, 27, is facing 16 counts for the crashes that occurred on Friday around 5:37 p.m. and is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Coroner identifies suspect fatally shot by police, and homicide victim of suspect
The Clark County coroner identified the suspect shot to death by police as 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner also identified the man Hernandez was accused of killing as 48-year-old Jano Gonzalez Blanco, who also died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Two dead in separate officer-involved shootings.
Metro Police were involved in two shootings Friday night that resulted in a pair of suspects dead. The shootings were the 11th and 12th officer-involved shootings for Metro Police in 2022. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave
Las Vegas police seek more victims after assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking additional victims after an assisted living employee was accused of stealing from residents. According to a news release, while working at an assisted living facility, Tami Friend, 41, is accused of stealing residents’ personal information and using it for personal purchases.
Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigator sources.
62-year-old shot by Metro in northwest neighborhood identified
The man shot to death by police on Friday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards was identified as 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner's office.
Teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student
A local elementary school teacher was arrested over the weekend, charged with inappropriately touching a young student. Walker Richardson was booked into CCDC on charges of sexual assault against a child less than 14, and kidnapping of a minor.
Man accused in stabbing attacks on homeless not competent for trial
A man accused of attacking four people near UNLV in September will receive treatment after doctors found him not mentally competent to stand trial on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Las Vegas police: Pregnant woman, 22, critically injured in DUI hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was critically injured Thursday night after being struck in a hit-and-run in the southeast Las Vegas valley. Around 9:38 p.m., the woman was on a sidewalk on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue. She tried to cross Nellis outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2010 Toyota […]
One bicyclist killed, another injured as driver fleeing crash hits multiple vehicles, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One bicyclist was killed and another injured when a driver fleeing an accident scene struck them and then crashed, injuring several other drivers Friday east of the Strip, according to Metro police. Marcos Francisco Benitez, 27, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of drunken driving and hit and run in a […]
Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west […]
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver at large, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. An older model gold SUV with no plate, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, was traveling southbound on Boulder highway near Gibson Road around 1 p.m. before hitting a pedestrian and driving away, Henderson police said. The […]
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Shady Shores Circle
According to a police report, at approximately 7:27 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a person with a gun in the 8400 block of West Shady Shores Circle.
Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
Family of hit-and-run victim shares how the tragedy is now saving the lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was...
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
Arrest report: 4 kids in car in head-on suspected DUI crash on Halloween
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four kids were in a vehicle when it hit a semi-truck head on on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Kayla Gonzales faces two counts of DUI and four counts of child abuse after the crash on Oct. 31 around 9:45 p.m.
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
