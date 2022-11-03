ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
The Spun

Look: There Are 3 Favorites For Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend

Tom Brady is currently enjoying single man life. The legendary NFL quarterback officially got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, last month. Brady, 45, had been married to Bundchen since 2009. They have two children together. Will Brady be single for long, though?. The now-eligible bachelor has already been...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening

There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today

The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other

Michael Strahan is a very public person, starring for the New York Giants before getting into television and other prominent businesses, but he keeps his personal life pretty private. However, the legendary NFL star does have a girlfriend, according to reports. Strahan and Kayla Quick have reportedly been dating for...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Reveals If Packers Are Considering Quarterback Change

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers played so poorly on Sunday - on way to their fifth straight loss - that backup Jordan Love was trending on social media. But while Rodgers, who threw three interceptions, and the rest of the Packers offense struggled mightily, the team is not considering a quarterback change at this time.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers were a successful coach-QB duo for the Green Bay Packers for more than a decade. Even though the pair reportedly didn't always see eye-to-eye and had an ugly ending to their partnership, McCarthy is choosing to remember his former quarterback fondly heading into this weekend's matchup between the Cowboys and Packers in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL Fans React To The Tom Brady, 49ers Speculation

Tom Brady will look to snap one of the worst team stretches of his career when the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. While Brady is focused on halting a three-game losing streak and taking back the NFC South, others are thinking ahead to the 45-year-old quarterback's next move.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Colts Firing Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts made a stunning move on Monday afternoon. They officially parted ways with head coach Frank Reich after Sunday's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. This move comes just a week after owner Jim Irsay said that Reich's job was safe when they made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving

A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NFL Owner Refused To Speak With Media After Team's Loss

The Indianapolis Colts lost their third-straight game on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots to drop to 3-5-1 on the season. It was an ugly defeat as well, with the Colts mustering only 121 yards of total offense and three points in a 26-3 thrashing. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-6 to account for New England's final points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Colts Interim Head Coach Pick

The Indianapolis Colts not only stunned the NFL world with their decision to fire head coach Frank Reich on Monday, but also with who they elected to be his interim replacement. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter:. "Colts are naming their former six-time Pro-Bowl C and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Has A New 2-Word Phrase For Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin isn't particularly excited about facing a motivated Nick Saban following Alabama's overtime loss to LSU. After the Crimson Tide likely saw their national title dreams dashed in Death Valley, Paul Finebaum was particularly critical of the legendary head coach. He said Saban "looked lost" and Alabama's "dynasty window is closing."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: Surprising NFL Blockbuster Trade Was Possibility

There were several big trades made at the deadline last week. One huge one nearly happened, too. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, one player was in high demand, though he stayed put. Multiple teams reportedly made offers for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. "DeAndre Hopkins was the subject...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

