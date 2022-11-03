Read full article on original website
kzimksim.com
Missouri’s drought conditions have eased but state climatologist says the state is still dry
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week. The latest information shows about 93-percent of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions – down from 100-percent. More than nine-percent reports severe and exceptional drought conditions. State Climatologist Pat Guinan talks about the state of drought in Missouri.
MO voters to decide on state constitutional convention
Missourians will decide tomorrow if wide sweeping changes are needed for the state Constitution. The Missouri Constitutional Convention question will ask voters if the governor should call an election of delegates to serve at a convention for the purpose of revising or amending the Missouri Constitution. Any revisions or amendments will then be put to a vote of the people for their consideration. The state asks its citizens every 20 years if there should be a constitutional convention. In 2002, over 65 percent of voters chose no.
Deer season begins Saturday
Hunters from across Missouri will be heading to the woods this weekend for the beginning of deer season. Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation say that the November portion of the firearms deer season runs from November 12th through the 22nd and the opening weekend is the most popular two days for most deer hunters in Missouri. The MDC says that this season’s harvest should be higher than average due to increasing deer numbers across most of the state coupled with increased firearms antlerless permit availability in a number of counties and an extension of the antlerless portion. You can find more information about Deer season as well as regulations online at mdc.mo.gov.
Missouri PSC Cold Weather Rule In Effect
Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule is currently in effect, which runs through March 31, 2023. The rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under Public Services Commission jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Chairman of the Missouri Public Service Commission Ryan Silvey says that the rule affects those registered as elderly, disabled, or low income, but makes clear…
Gas Prices Holding Steady in Missouri
Gas prices are holding steady in Missouri. Marshall Griffin reports.
