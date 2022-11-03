Read full article on original website
Related
Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek named to Australia's World Cup team
For the first time since 2014, a Crew player is going to the World Cup. Tuesday, Crew center back Miloš Degenek was named to Australia's final World Cup roster and will be one of 26 players going to Qatar with the Socceroos. He was also on Australia's 2018 World Cup squad, but was...
Yardbarker
Liverpool consider transfer for World Cup winner who never played a single minute in five years at Man United
Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler. The 33-year-old, who formed part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning squad, is being eyed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a backup option in goal, according to a report from Bild. It would be...
Comments / 0