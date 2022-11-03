David Z. Mafrige Interests has purchased World Houston Place

World Houston Place, the eight-story Class A office building is located minutes from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. DZMI recently completed renovations in the lobby and plans to upgrade common areas and add a tenant lounge and fitness center to the building.

In addition to the remodel plans, DZMI has chosen Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment company, to lease and market the property. Stream Houston Vice President Matt Asvestas and Associate Danielle Rothchild will serve as the leasing agents.

“DZMI has completed numerous improvements to World Houston Place, and our basis allows us to offer the Class A, North Belt asset at very attractive rates compared to the rest of the market,” said Andrew Clark, President at DZMI in a statement. “We are thankful for our longstanding relationship with Stream and look forward to working with their leasing team to increase occupancy at World Houston Place.”

World Houston Place offers plenty of signage opportunities, a high garage parking ratio, on-site courtesy officer, controlled 24-hour access, deli, and outdoor courtyard area. It is within walking distance of numerous restaurants and hotels and provides immediate access to major thoroughfares including the Hardy Toll Road, Highway 59, Beltway 8, and Interstate 45.

“Stream and DZMI have proven success together, and we look forward to providing exceptional service at World Houston Place,” Asvestas said. “DZMI provides tenants competitive lease structures and pays same-day commissions to tenant brokers. They are fully committed to increasing occupancy at their buildings.”

Stream Houston currently leases and manages more than 10.2 million square feet of office space in the Metro area. The regional office has more than 120 employees.

Availability at World Houston Place ranges from 1,488 square feet to 122,286 square feet.

