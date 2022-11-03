ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Election Day 2022: What's on the ballot in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, all indicators point to a busy day at the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana, but voters on both sides of the Ohio River have been casting their ballots during early voting.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Babe Ruth glove highlights Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory live auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A live auction held at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory will feature a glove worn by Babe Ruth. The 19th annual Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory live auction, held by Hunt Auctions, will have more than 400 lots of historic baseball memorabilia. The auction starts Saturday at 11 a.m. at the museum in downtown Louisville with in-person and online bidding.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville mayoral candidates disagree on how to stem city's violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next mayor of Louisville will take on a police department that's short hundreds of officers and is facing mandated reform from the federal government. Louisville mayoral candidates, Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf, have different ideas for public safety in the city. For the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Leaders working to safeguard Kentucky elections as votes come in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election fraud is a nationwide focus that will have attorney general hotlines burning all day. Thousands have already cast in-person ballots in Kentucky because of early voting. That means the Fraud Hotline at the attorney general's office has been taking calls. The complaints range from campaign...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville mayoral candidates make final push prior to Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, both Louisville mayoral candidates made a final push to get people out to the polls. Democrat Craig Greenberg went door-to-door in the Russell neighborhood Monday afternoon, while Republican Bill Dieruf also met with voters. Both campaigns said they want to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Announcement for $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing delayed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People waiting to find out if they won $1.9 billion are having to wait longer than expected on Monday night. Numbers for the world's largest-ever Powerball jackpot were expected to be announced at 11 p.m. on Monday. But as of 11:15 p.m., numbers still hadn't been announced yet on the Powerball website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022. THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE. Kentucky EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Frankfort Kentucky. AT THE. REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY. ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER. ALERT.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CLOCK CHANGE | Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget to fall back Saturday night for the end of Daylight Saving Time. Starting at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, clocks will be turned back one hour. The clocks won't spring forward until March 12 next year. Lawmakers are still debating getting rid of Daylight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD unveils renovated gym honoring fallen Det. Deidre Mengedoht

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police unveiled a renovated gym at the Second Division in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht. Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018 in a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. At the time of her death, she had been working on plans to improve the gym in her division.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
LOUISVILLE, KY

