Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville flattens James Madison, 34-10; Wants more than bowl eligibility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Six wins seemed unlikely when Louisville melted down during its season opening game at Syracuse. Six wins seemed like mission impossible when the Cardinals flat-lined at Boston College Oct. 1. Heck, six wins seemed a bit unlikely when the Cards mismanaged the final drive of...
wdrb.com
Will Louisville's 2013 national championship banner be raised again? It's complicated.
Will Louisville's 2013 national championship banner be raised again? It's complicated. Could the 2013 National Championship banner return to the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center?
wdrb.com
Election Day 2022: What's on the ballot in Kentucky, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, all indicators point to a busy day at the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana, but voters on both sides of the Ohio River have been casting their ballots during early voting.
wdrb.com
Babe Ruth glove highlights Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory live auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A live auction held at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory will feature a glove worn by Babe Ruth. The 19th annual Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory live auction, held by Hunt Auctions, will have more than 400 lots of historic baseball memorabilia. The auction starts Saturday at 11 a.m. at the museum in downtown Louisville with in-person and online bidding.
wdrb.com
Louisville mayoral candidates disagree on how to stem city's violent crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next mayor of Louisville will take on a police department that's short hundreds of officers and is facing mandated reform from the federal government. Louisville mayoral candidates, Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf, have different ideas for public safety in the city. For the...
wdrb.com
Leaders working to safeguard Kentucky elections as votes come in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election fraud is a nationwide focus that will have attorney general hotlines burning all day. Thousands have already cast in-person ballots in Kentucky because of early voting. That means the Fraud Hotline at the attorney general's office has been taking calls. The complaints range from campaign...
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
wdrb.com
Louisville mayoral candidates make final push prior to Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, both Louisville mayoral candidates made a final push to get people out to the polls. Democrat Craig Greenberg went door-to-door in the Russell neighborhood Monday afternoon, while Republican Bill Dieruf also met with voters. Both campaigns said they want to...
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
wdrb.com
Announcement for $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing delayed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People waiting to find out if they won $1.9 billion are having to wait longer than expected on Monday night. Numbers for the world's largest-ever Powerball jackpot were expected to be announced at 11 p.m. on Monday. But as of 11:15 p.m., numbers still hadn't been announced yet on the Powerball website.
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022. THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE. Kentucky EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Frankfort Kentucky. AT THE. REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY. ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER. ALERT.
wdrb.com
Port of Madison, Indiana, to be upgraded as city enters agreement with American Queen Voyages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Port of Madison will get some upgrades to greet more tourists. The southern Indiana city entered into a five-year docking agreement with American Queen Voyages. The river cruises are expected to bring about 20,000 tourists to Madison each year, and the city will create a dedicated riverboat landing area to meet demand.
wdrb.com
The Goo Goo Dolls to perform in Louisville on Wednesday for new album
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Goo Goo Dolls are headed to Louisville on Wednesday. "I am unbelievably grateful the fact we are still able to do this," Robby Takac said. "It is mind blowing to me sometimes." The band will hit the Louisville Palace Theatre on Wednesday in support of...
wdrb.com
CLOCK CHANGE | Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget to fall back Saturday night for the end of Daylight Saving Time. Starting at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, clocks will be turned back one hour. The clocks won't spring forward until March 12 next year. Lawmakers are still debating getting rid of Daylight...
wdrb.com
LMPD unveils renovated gym honoring fallen Det. Deidre Mengedoht
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police unveiled a renovated gym at the Second Division in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht. Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018 in a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. At the time of her death, she had been working on plans to improve the gym in her division.
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
wdrb.com
Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
