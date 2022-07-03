Read full article on original website
Oops! All Astros: Wilyer Abreu
The Crawfish Boxes Houston Astros full-system review is already in full swing. Although he’s already gone from the system, Wilyer Abreu is the 110th player we’ve talked about so far in the series. A six-foot, 217 lb. left-handed outfielder, Abreu was born in Maracaibo, VZ on June 24, 1999. He signed with the Astros soon after his 18th birthday for a contract that included a $300,000 signing bonus.
So, Where Do the Astros Go Next?
For the second time in franchise history, the Astros enter an offseason as the champions of Major League Baseball. It is an enviable position as the cold doldrums of winter slowly approach. At least for Houston fans, the illuminating glow from this hunk of metal keeps us feeling warm for the foreseeable future. Not a bad way to end a long — and rather stressful — 2022 campaign.
THE HOUSTON ASTROS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!!!
Every single game was worth it to witness this beautiful night in Houston. In front of their people, almost 43 thousand souls at Minute Maid Park, the Astros reached glory: They just won it all! They’re World Series champions! They’re the best team of the 2022 MLB season and went all the way to their second World Series title in history! The Houston Astros did it again to dominate the baseball world!
Corpus Christi Hooks Season In Review
The Hooks had an up and down 2022 season. Let’s take a look at some of the performances. The Hooks got off to a tough start going 9-11 in 20 games in April. May was a struggle too as the Hooks went 10-16 over 26 games. The Hooks turned things around in June going 15-11. July was another rough month as the Hooks finished just 9-15 in 24 games. The Hooks had a better month in August going 13-12 over 25 games. They finished the season going 7-9 in September. Like many of the Astros minor league teams, there were a lot of ups and downs but had some good individual performances.
Oops! All Astros: Matthew Barefoot
The Astros had 316 players appear at some level of their system in 2022. Matthew Barefoot is a six-foot, 205 lb. right-handed outfielder from Dunn, NC. Born on September 20, 1997, he was a sixth-round pick of the Astros in 2019 with the 196th pick off the board. Twelve players have made the majors after getting taken at that spot, led by Tim Wallach (38.5 WAR). Barefoot signed with the Astros to a deal that included a $150,000 signing bonus.
Astros Crawfish Boil: November 6, 2022
The 2022 Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. For the next 52 weeks, give or take four days or so, the Astros will be the defending baseball champs. I don’t think 2017 deserves an asterisk, but for those that do, the 2022 Astros would like a word. Astros...
