The Hooks had an up and down 2022 season. Let’s take a look at some of the performances. The Hooks got off to a tough start going 9-11 in 20 games in April. May was a struggle too as the Hooks went 10-16 over 26 games. The Hooks turned things around in June going 15-11. July was another rough month as the Hooks finished just 9-15 in 24 games. The Hooks had a better month in August going 13-12 over 25 games. They finished the season going 7-9 in September. Like many of the Astros minor league teams, there were a lot of ups and downs but had some good individual performances.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO