Hunters from across Missouri will be heading to the woods this weekend for the beginning of deer season. Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation say that the November portion of the firearms deer season runs from November 12th through the 22nd and the opening weekend is the most popular two days for most deer hunters in Missouri. The MDC says that this season’s harvest should be higher than average due to increasing deer numbers across most of the state coupled with increased firearms antlerless permit availability in a number of counties and an extension of the antlerless portion. You can find more information about Deer season as well as regulations online at mdc.mo.gov.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO