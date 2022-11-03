Belgian National Team Physiotherapist Lieven Maesschalck: “Inter’s Romelu Lukaku Targeting Return For World Cup”

Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Christian Eriksen included in Denmark squad announcement and latest England news
The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador.Brazil confirmed their squad on Monday with Tite including Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but leaving out Roberto Firmino. Australia have been the latest country to name their 26-player group, while Christian Eriksen has been included in Denmark’s preliminary squad. Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White, as well as the fitness of Kalvin Phillips. Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below: Read More When will England’s squad be announced for the World Cup 2022?Kalvin Phillips gives injury update ahead of England World Cup squad announcementWorld Cup 2022 kits: Every shirt ranked and rated
Australia World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Australia did not exactly cruise through ‘Asian’ qualifying for this World Cup, finishing third in their group behind the two automatic qualifiers Saudi Arabia and Japan, and only just edging out fourth-placed Oman to reach a play-off. There, they narrowly saw off the United Arab Emirates to book a spot in the inter-continental play-offs with Peru, and that match would become famous for goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne’s dancing on the goalline as he made the crucial penalty shootout save to send the Socceroos to their fifth successive World Cup.They did it by playing 8 per cent of their qualifying games...
Comments / 0