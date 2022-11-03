ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 5 of World Series

By Jack Vita
 4 days ago

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game five of the World Series Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Justin Verlander and Noah Syndergaard will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups Thursday afternoon for game five of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Thursday night.

The Astros tied the series 2-2 with their 5-0 win Wednesday night in Philadelphia, throwing the first combined no-hitter in World Series history .

The Astros will give the ball to starting pitcher Justin Verlander Thursday night. The Phillies will pitch Noah Syndergaard.

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH David Hensley .345/.441/1.027

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

SP Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94)

Check out our full World Series preview with 2008 World Series champion and former Philly, Kyle Kendrick !

