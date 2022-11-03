ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton's Bernhard Langer is golf's ageless wonder doing well on PGA Tour Champions | D'Angelo

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Rq7O_0ixotwhz00

BOCA RATON — Bernhard Langer 's bar is a bit higher than us mortals.

In the past 15 months, the Boca Raton resident won for a 43rd time on the PGA Tour Champions, becoming the oldest champion on the tour. He also captured his record sixth Charles Schwab Cup. He not only shot his age five times — the first time coming on his 64th birthday — but beat his age with a 63.

When asked about his year entering the TimberTech Championship, which starts Friday at Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club , Langer was lukewarm in his assessment — some good moments but not as many as the last dozen or so years when he's dominated the 50-and-over circuit.

"It's been a solid year, not quite as good as the last 12 or 13, they were exceptionally good," Langer said.

Defending champ: Win at 2021 TimberTech changed Alker's golf trajectory

LT plays golf: Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'

You could call him a victim of his own success.

Now 65, Langer is in his 50th year of professional golf, the past 15 as the best player on the Tour Champions. Best player in the world over 50? That's stretching it because of the natural decline at his age.

But the best player in the world over 60? No question.

"He's somebody I would admire the most as a pro," said 51-year-old Padraig Harrington. "He's the most professional out there, he's gotten the most out of his game. It doesn't surprise me what he's doing. He's fit and strong."

Langer won $10.76 million in three decades on the PGA Tour. Since joining the Tour Champions, he has added $33.33 million to his wealth. His 43 wins are two fewer than record-holder Hale Irwin but his 11 majors on the Tour Champions is the standard, four more than Irwin.

With two TimberTech titles, Langer is the only golfer to win more than once.

So why would he ever consider a life of mahjong and early-bird dinners? Or transition his competitive juices onto a pickleball court?

He isn't ... just yet.

No retirement plans in Langer's golf bag

"I'm getting closer to where I'm thinking about it," Langer said about putting away the sticks. "So far I really haven't thought about it much. I always said if I feel good and I'm healthy, I enjoy what I'm doing and I'm somewhat successful, I'll continue."

Few play or look as good as Langer at 65. He's in extraordinary shape and dedicated to his conditioning. Langer started producing “Burn Baby Bern” exercise videos during the pandemic that typically end with him in his pool.

Langer admits his priorities are changing — he was anxious to get home Thursday to have pictures taken with his four grandchildren — but the drive is still there. He is disappointed he is seventh in the Schwab Cup standings and has no chance of winning the championship this season.

As for his game, he accepts things are different. How can they not be?

"It's a little bit of everything," he said when asked where age is catching up the most. "The body starts to ache here and there. Different parts of the body, it's not always the same.

"It could be 2 percent here, 2 percent there. I noticed I'm getting a little bit shorter. That makes a difference. If you're 10 yards shorter off the tee you've got to hit an extra club more into a green and the other guys are already farther so if they're hitting 7-iron and I'm hitting 4-iron, that's every hole, it's hard to make that up. You're going to hit a 7- or 8-iron closer to the hole than a 4-iron just about every time."

But Langer's 4, and every other, iron still is better than most.

On Aug. 27, 2021, Langer shot his age at the Ally Challenge in Michigan ... on his birthday. Less than three months later, he beat his age with a 63 during the Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club. He called it his best round ever.

Langer has equaled (or beat) his age five times, but does not remember thinking about it as much as he did the day he turned 64.

After all, he was reminded of his age all day.

"Usually I don't think about stuff like that but I was aware of it," he said. "Since it was my birthday people were yelling from the stands and singing Happy Birthday."

Since then, Langer has celebrated one more, which means shooting his age could become easier as each year passes.

TimberTech Championship

Friday-Sunday

Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club, Boca Raton

TV: GOLF

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boca Raton's Bernhard Langer is golf's ageless wonder doing well on PGA Tour Champions | D'Angelo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Athlete of the Week is live! Here are the latest poll nominees

Welcome to Athlete of the Week from The Palm Beach Post!. The poll is open until noon Thursday. Congratulations to last week's winner, Zoe Zudans from Suncoast volleyball!. Each winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted weekly. Nominees are accepted via email or phone, but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As downtown Delray Beach thrives, there are even more growth plans ahead

Development along Delray Beach’s West Atlantic Avenue has significantly lagged behind its thriving counterpart east of Swinton Avenue over the years, but the corridor is finally beginning to show signs of life. Following a handful of new projects, developers are planning a new three-story, 16,000-square-foot office and retail building at 625 W. Atlantic Ave., seven blocks west of Swinton ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Waterfront Estate in The Village of North Palm Beach Comes with Spectacular Resort Style Living for Sale at $5.5 Million

720 Kittyhawk Way Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 720 Kittyhawk Way, North Palm Beach, Florida is a one of a kind waterfront estate professionally appointed with designer finishes and superior materials only minutes to some of the best fishing in the world. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 720 Kittyhawk Way, please contact Kevin Spina (Phone: 561-722-1169) at The Keyes Company for full support and perfect service.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Tough road' gets smoother: Vet rejoices as new Habitat house takes shape

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Holding back tears of joy, Melissa Royal spoke to a crowd filled with her fellow military veterans who had gathered Saturday in the skeleton of her future house to celebrate her achieving homeownership. Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, which bought the property that will become the Royal family's home, hosted the ceremony...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing

Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Bands, marchers, sports cars, military vehicles highlight Clematis Street salute to veterans

WEST PALM BEACH — Thousands of people lined Clematis Street in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon for a Veterans Day parade featuring school bands and dancers, waving politicians and American flags — lots and lots of flags. Veterans Day isn't until Friday, but that did not stop those eager to doff their caps in honor of those who raised their right hands and served. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy