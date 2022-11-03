ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

3 arrested in Florida weeks after Georgia jail breakout

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two escapees from a Georgia jail and a girlfriend wanted for aiding their breakout have been arrested in Florida’s capital city.

WCTV-TV reported that John Mincey, Meahki Carter and Ezreyah Bragdon were all taken into custody Wednesday in Tallahassee.

Mincey, 30, and Carter, 18, are accused of escaping from the recreation yard of the Tattnall County Jail in Reidsville, Georgia, on Oct. 10.

An arrest affidavit filed in state court in Tallahassee on Thursday said Mincey tried to run from U.S. Marshals after they spotted him at a convenience store, the television station reported, and was arrested after a “physical altercation with law enforcement.” Bradgon, 24, was arrested driving a car nearby.

Carter also tried to run and was tackled after U.S. Marshals tracked him down at a Tallahassee apartment complex.

Mincey had been jailed in Georgia on kidnapping, assault and other charges after investigators said he and another man abducted a teen they mistakenly thought was stealing, assaulted him and threatened him with a gun, and then forced the teen to jump off a low bridge into a creek, abandoning him there.

Carter was jailed on charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possessing a weapon during a crime.

Tattnall County warrants accuse Bragdon of helping plan the escape, saying she was recorded having such discussions.

Mincey, Carter and Bragdon are jailed in Tallahassee awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCTV

Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
douglasnow.com

Nicholls woman allegedly knocks boyfriend unconscious with a log

A 65-year-old Nicholls woman, Lavonia Brinson, was recently charged with aggravated assault after her boyfriend was found lying in the street after she allegedly knocked him unconscious with a piece of wood. According to a Nicholls Police Department report, on October 31, a NPD officer was dispatched to Burdell Avenue...
NICHOLLS, GA
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJCL

Savannah police: 2 people hurt in overnight shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 27-year-old Savannah man has been arrested in connection to an early morning double shooting. The shooting happened near Jefferson Street and W. St. Julian Street on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice. Lowest Gas Prices in Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
WCTV

West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy