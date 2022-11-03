3 arrested in Florida weeks after Georgia jail breakout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two escapees from a Georgia jail and a girlfriend wanted for aiding their breakout have been arrested in Florida’s capital city.

WCTV-TV reported that John Mincey, Meahki Carter and Ezreyah Bragdon were all taken into custody Wednesday in Tallahassee.

Mincey, 30, and Carter, 18, are accused of escaping from the recreation yard of the Tattnall County Jail in Reidsville, Georgia, on Oct. 10.

An arrest affidavit filed in state court in Tallahassee on Thursday said Mincey tried to run from U.S. Marshals after they spotted him at a convenience store, the television station reported, and was arrested after a “physical altercation with law enforcement.” Bradgon, 24, was arrested driving a car nearby.

Carter also tried to run and was tackled after U.S. Marshals tracked him down at a Tallahassee apartment complex.

Mincey had been jailed in Georgia on kidnapping, assault and other charges after investigators said he and another man abducted a teen they mistakenly thought was stealing, assaulted him and threatened him with a gun, and then forced the teen to jump off a low bridge into a creek, abandoning him there.

Carter was jailed on charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possessing a weapon during a crime.

Tattnall County warrants accuse Bragdon of helping plan the escape, saying she was recorded having such discussions.

Mincey, Carter and Bragdon are jailed in Tallahassee awaiting extradition back to Georgia.