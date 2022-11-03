At a recent conference at Wichita State University, four political observers were asked to make their predictions for next week’s elections. All four said they believed Sharice Davids would win re-election in the Third Congressional District; three out of the four said they believed Governor Laura Kelly would be re-elected; and two out of the four said they believed Chris Mann would defeat Kris Kobach and be elected Kansas’s attorney general. But further down the ballot? The agreement was near unanimous: November 8 will likely be a terrible night for the Democrats.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO