North Little Rock, AR

THV11

One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police locate missing Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kttn.com

Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman

A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
MISSOURI STATE
nwahomepage.com

Tyson CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Police search for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in Little Rock. He is 5'11" in height and weighs about 178 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
