Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
Investigation underway after homicide in Little Rock leaves one dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide at the intersection of 33rd street and MLK that happened just after 5:30 p.m. Reports state that there is one adult black male victim that was dead when officers arrived. They advise people to take...
One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
Police locate missing Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
Little Rock police release details on shooting injuring 12-year-old girl
Little Rock police have released more information on a Friday night shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured.
KATV
Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
KHBS
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
kttn.com
Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman
A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
Benton County Sheriffs looking for theft suspect
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.
KTLO
Midway man accused of stealing motorcycles from deceased man’s residence
Seth Withrow (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Midway man is accused of stealing a pair of motorcycles and other items from a residence of a man deceased since June. Thirty-two-year-old Seth Withrow is currently out on bond after being charged with a felony count of theft of property.
nwahomepage.com
Tyson CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Man found dead on a street in North Little Rock, police investigating
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before noon on Saturday, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Allen for a call of a "subject lying on the ground." According to reports, officers found a dead male lying on the ground close to the road,...
KTLO
Man who held woman against her will wants bond lowered but judge says no
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. He has entered a not guilty plea to those charges.
New evidence in case of missing Jefferson County woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
U.S. attorney explains complexity of charges, jurisdictions in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
Clay Fowlkes, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas federal court, explained some of the complexities involved in the case of a Missouri couple being charged after a pregnant Benton County woman was kidnapped and killed.
Police search for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in Little Rock. He is 5'11" in height and weighs about 178 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact...
whiterivernow.com
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0