Business Highlights: UK rate hike, Twitter’s blue check

 4 days ago

Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has rolled out its biggest interest rate increase in three decades, saying the move is needed to beat back stubbornly high inflation that’s eroding living standards and is likely to trigger a “prolonged” recession. The central bank on Thursday boosted its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drives up food and energy costs that have sent inflation to 40-year highs. The aggressive step matches the recent moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The bank’s task got tougher after former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic plans roiled financial markets.

Twitter’s blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk wants to change how Twitter doles out its checkmark badges for verified accounts. While the “blue check” is at times viewed as an elite status symbol for the rich and famous, its purpose has always been to ensure that the people and accounts tweeting are who they say they are. While Musk’s exact plans are not clear, experts are raising concerns about the consequences of having a paid verification system. They fear it could leave anyone unwilling to pay vulnerable to impersonation — and anyone who does pay the ability to have their Twitter presence boosted by algorithms.

Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers. The company that was formerly known as Fiat Chrysler is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years. Stellantis says that it confirmed the air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing two people. The company suspects an inflator rupture in another case that also killed a driver.

Stocks end lower as the Fed continues to fight inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slipped on Wall Street and Treasury yields again rose to multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday. The Nasdaq and the Dow also fell. Technology stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for future Fed moves, rose to its highest level since 2007. Higher Treasury yields have helped push mortgage rates sharply higher this year. Higher rates help fight inflation by cooling off the economy.

Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines

SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as U.S. customers shrugged off higher prices on frothy drinks and snacks. The Seattle coffee giant said its same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were up 7%. That beat Wall Street’s forecasts. North American strength offset weakness in China, where pandemic lockdowns are still impacting sales. But Starbucks said its net income fell 50% to $878 million as it invested heavily in store remodels and employee wages. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 81 cents per share, also beating analysts’ forecasts.

DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter. The San Francisco delivery company said its orders jumped 27% in the July-September period as it expanded overseas and added new retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods. DoorDash’s revenue rose 33% to $1.7 billion in the third quarter, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. It expects gross order volumes to hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter, also higher than forecast. But DoorDash’s third-quarter loss of 77 cents per share was also higher than expected. DoorDash said its costs rose as it absorbed employees from Wolt, the Finnish delivery service it acquired in June.

Slightly fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for jobless benefits fell slightly last week with the U.S. job market remaining resilient in the face of rising interest rates and persistent inflation. Unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 29 fell by 1,000 to 217,000 from 218,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average ticked down by 500 to 218,750. Considered a proxy for layoffs, applications for jobless claims have remained historically low this year, even as the Federal Reserve has cranked up its benchmark borrowing rate six times this year in its effort to cool the economy and tame inflation.

Europe urged to save natural gas to avoid shortage next year

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency says Europe could face a severe natural gas shortage next year and needs to act now to conserve. In a report Thursday, the Paris-based organization warned against complacency in an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine after countries were able to build up storage of the fuel to heat homes and generate electricity this winter. The IEA says Europe benefited from some Russian gas over the summer and sharply reduced competition from China for scarce shiploads of liquefied natural gas, and those factors could be one-offs. Along with mild weather, that’s pushed down prices. The group urged governments to speed up energy efficiency improvements, use of renewables and other steps to reduce demand.

Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter. The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than its forecast from August. CEO Stephane Bancel said the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issue and working on some robust fixes. The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s main revenue source. Total revenue fell 32% to $3.36 billion.

The S&P 500 dropped 39.80 points, or 1.1%, to 3,719.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 146.51 points, or 0.5%, to 32,001.25. The Nasdaq lost 181.86 points, or 1.7%, to 10,342.94. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.41 points, or 0.5%, to 1,779.73.

Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% to 27,876.20 on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in...
Twitter delays rollout of paid-for verification until after US midterm elections

Twitter has confirmed it has delayed the rollout of its updated Twitter Blue subscription, which will allow people to pay to be verified on the site, until after the US midterm elections on Tuesday.New owner Elon Musk had announced that the company would let users buy a blue-tick verification badge by subscribing to Twitter Blue – a badge previously only given to prominent accounts which Twitter had identified as authentic.Concerns were raised that this new system could be used by bad actors to pose as public figures and spread misinformation – particularly on the eve of major elections in the...
Air show seeks to position China as global competitor

BEIJING (AP) — China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. China is currently the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter and an expanding domestic industry has allowed itself to cut off former dependence on Russia. With heavy state backing, it now competes to sell drones, warplanes and missile defense systems, as well as its staple Cold War-era ground weapons and ammunition. Military aircraft on display starting Tuesday include the J-20 stealth fighter and YU-20 aerial tanker. The air show in the southern city of Zhuhai comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine has reduced stocks to the point that the United States has accused North Korea of supplying Soviet-era ammunition such as artillery shells to replenish Russian stockpiles.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press. Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players should hold onto their tickets, the statement said.
Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
Pandora Sees Solid Quarter, Takes Precautions Against Recession

PARIS — Pandora continues to grow at pace in the third quarter, despite growing concerns about a global recession. The Danish jeweler saw “another solid quarter” as it reported revenues of 5.26 billion Danish kroner, or $707.1 million.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedRoyal Wedding Tiaras in History This amounted to a 3 percent increase compared to the corresponding period lin 2021, in line with the high bracket of consensus estimates. Revenue was 13 percent higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. But the company is already “taking precautionary measures to ensure our...
Strategy Analytics: Smartphone Apps Processor Market Posts All-time High Revenue in Q2 2022

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- The global smartphone applications processor (AP) market grew 26 percent to $8.9 billion in Q2 2022, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005115/en/ Q2 2022 Smartphone Apps Processor Revenue Share: $8.9B (Source: Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies Service, November 2022) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet. United...
Live updates | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual UN summit on climate change. The family of a prominent jailed activist on a hunger and water strike has become increasingly concerned about his health. Alaa Abdel-Fattah’s mother, Laila Soueif, called for world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to pressure the Egyptian government to release her son. “The Egyptian authorities are your friends and proteges not your adversaries. If Alaa dies you too will have blood on your hands,” she said in a video message on Facebook.
Bulgarian border policeman shot dead at border with Turkey

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Bulgarian police officer has been shot dead at the border with Turkey, the interior minister said Tuesday. The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, when an unidentified person shot at a border police officer and a serviceman who were patrolling a stretch of the border near the village of Golyam Dervent, minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said.
Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in a bid to clinch Turkish approval for his country’s bid to join NATO. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership...
Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to “vote to defend our democracy.” In a wide-ranging CNN interview, the Democratic leader did not disclose her future plans if the party loses the House majority, as many believe Pelosi and others will step down. Known for her stiff resolve, Pelosi’s voice cracked with emotion and she acknowledged she was “close to tears” as she described the trauma of the attack on her 82-year-old husband and the sadness she felt for the country. “I’m sad because of my husband, but I’m also sad for our country,” Pelosi said. “I just want people to vote and we will respect the outcome of the election, and I would hope that the other side would do that as well,” she said.
US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief

MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said it is in the organization’s “best interest” to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the ethics code. The inspector general’s recommendation was based on a report by The Associated Press finding that Almagro carried on a relationship with a Mexican-born staffer described online, including on the organization’s own website, as “head adviser” to the secretary general. The inspector general said the AP report followed a loosely detailed, anonymous whistleblower complaint forwarded to his office by Almagro himself on June 3.
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force’s prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier — and aired dramatic footage of the rocket blasting off from a desert launch pad into a cloudy sky. The report did not reveal the location, which resembled Iran’s northeastern Shahroud Desert. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the carrier would be able to put a satellite weighing 80 kg (176 pounds) into orbit some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Earth. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Guard’s aerospace division, said he hoped the Guard would soon use the rocket to put a new satellite, named Nahid, into orbit.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and President Joe Biden insisting his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.” Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. Republicans say the public is tired of Biden policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime. “We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk,” Biden said during an evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat. “I want you know, we’ll meet this moment.” Arriving back at the White House a short time later, Biden was franker, saying: “I think we’ll win the Senate. I think the House is tougher.” Asked what the reality of governing will be like, he responded, ”More difficult.”
