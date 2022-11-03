Read full article on original website
Ohio Democratic candidates make one last push for votes in final days of election
Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, at a campaign rally in Columbus on November 4, 2022. The Democratic candidates on the statewide ballot in Ohio told voters gathered in a Columbus brewery Friday evening that this election is about putting the state on a different path that protects women’s reproductive rights and focuses on the “dignity of work.”
