Ohio State

statenews.org

Ohio Democratic candidates make one last push for votes in final days of election

Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, at a campaign rally in Columbus on November 4, 2022. The Democratic candidates on the statewide ballot in Ohio told voters gathered in a Columbus brewery Friday evening that this election is about putting the state on a different path that protects women’s reproductive rights and focuses on the “dignity of work.”
