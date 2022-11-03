NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sits out practice

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field Monday coming off their bye week but without No. 1 running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's still nursing a knee injury. Elliott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that the swelling has gone down but that he's not sure when he will return to practice. He said he'll wear a brace when he does return. The Cowboys' first full practice session of the week is Wednesday. ...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Offense: F The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He...
Ravens at Saints: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens are riding their first two-game winning streak of the season as they visit a New Orleans Saints team trying to win consecutive games for the first time on Monday night. First-place Baltimore (5-3) leads the AFC North after defeating Cleveland and Tampa Bay the last two weeks. The Ravens moved to strengthen their defense, which is ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring (22.9 points allowed per...
Panthers fire two assistants, activate QB Sam Darnold from IR

Two assistant coaches were fired and Sam Darnold was activated from injured reserve and returned to practice -- and a crowded but unclear quarterback depth chart -- on Monday. The Panthers (2-7) made the moves following a 42-21 defeat Sunday in which Baker Mayfield entered in relief of PJ Walker, who was pulled in a dismal showing against the Bengals (5-4). The Panthers fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive...
NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown

Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen's final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (6-3) took their three-point lead after Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining, capping a 13-play drive where New York ran nine times and forced Buffalo (6-2) to use its three remaining timeouts. On the Bills' final possession, New York defensive end Bryce Huff hit Josh...
Colts Next Coach Odds: Mike Kafka, Greg Roman early favorites

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to scour the NFL assistant coaching ranks after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Mike Kafka, who is in his first season as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, was installed as the +300 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to succeed Reich. He's favored over Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (+500). It has been a rapid rise for Kafka, a former journeyman quarterback and assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs who was given a preseason trial run by new Giants head coach...
Bills QB Josh Allen undergoing tests on bruised elbow

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen underwent further testing on his bruised right elbow on Monday. Allen said Sunday night he felt "slight pain" in what he described as a bruise on his throwing elbow, an injury incurred in the Bills' loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday afternoon that a clearer picture of the injury would be gleaned by the Bills' medical team in the...
Frank Reich out as Colts head coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons. The move comes one week...
49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice

The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell. Also returning to practice were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell was injured in the first game of the season, missing two months with a sprained right MCL in his knee. Mitchell was hurt after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell's knee....
Tom Brady becomes first to surpass 100,000 passing yards

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to rack up 100,000 career passing yards across the regular season and playoffs Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback entered Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams standing at 99,836 total yards. He surpassed 100,000 on a fourth-quarter pass to running back Leonard Fournette, who went 15 yards on a third-down play. "I think for me it's a credit to...
