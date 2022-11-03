ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

kttn.com

Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman

A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman

Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
PINEVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
TheDailyBeast

Multiple People Missing as Deadly Tornadoes Wreak Havoc

Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Friday, leaving at least one person dead, many more missing, dozens injured and countless homes destroyed. Cody McDaniel, the emergency manager in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, confirmed one person had died, saying authorities were trying to determine the extent of the destruction. There are “multiple missing people,” he said. “It’s not good.” The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center showed nine tornadoes formed in Texas, four in Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. The storm front is moving east, bringing storms and rain to Louisiana and Mississippi.Read more at The Daily Beast.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022. Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
