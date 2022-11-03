Read full article on original website
Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman
A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman
Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Weekend Wrap (November 5 & 6)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop
WashU students call for a new Voting Rights Act to protect our democracy
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
14 Joplin-area Domino’s raise money for manager killed in crash
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The 14-area Domino’s are donating 15% of proceeds from November 7, 2022 to one of their managers who was tragically killed last month in a car crash. “ALL DAY, TODAY ONLY! Please order Domino’s at anytime today to help Torie’s family create a scholarship in her honor. Delivery or carryout at any of our 14 locations.” —...
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
Multiple People Missing as Deadly Tornadoes Wreak Havoc
Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Friday, leaving at least one person dead, many more missing, dozens injured and countless homes destroyed. Cody McDaniel, the emergency manager in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, confirmed one person had died, saying authorities were trying to determine the extent of the destruction. There are “multiple missing people,” he said. “It’s not good.” The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center showed nine tornadoes formed in Texas, four in Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. The storm front is moving east, bringing storms and rain to Louisiana and Mississippi.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022. Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Human remains found in West Sullivan, Mo.
An investigation is underway after authorities spotted and confirmed human remains Friday in Crawford County.
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
Tyson Foods CFO arrested after being found asleep in stranger's bed
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based Tyson Foods' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) was arrested after being found asleep in someone else's home. According to an arrest report, 32-year-old John Tyson was found asleep in the home of a young woman who did not know him on Sunday, Nov. 6. The report...
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Federal prosecutors charged a McDonald County couple in the kidnappings and the deaths of a missing northwest Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and...
