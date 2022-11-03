ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State Military Appreciation Week events for the community

With Penn State Military Appreciation Week coming closer, here are a few upcoming events happening at the university and in the State College community. Noon — The Penn State Military Appreciation Events Committee will host a luncheon at the Hintz Family Alumni Center, honoring Penn State employee service members and veterans. The event will last until 2 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Annual Centre Film Festival brings the community together to provide a platform for filmmakers

Filmmakers and aspiring filmmakers from all over came to Centre County this fall for the fourth annual Centre Film Festival. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, many different films were shown at both The State Theatre on West College Avenue and the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg. Filmmakers, producers and actors were in attendance throughout the festival.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball’s balanced offensive approach overpowers Winthrop, shows new dimension

While Penn State was first in the Big Ten in scoring defense last year, the story in the season opener for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad was the offense. The Nittany Lions surpassed last year’s season-high, 90 points in double-overtime win against Iowa, in just its first game of the season, showing off in transition and from 3-point range.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings

Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball defeats Winthrop in 2022-23 season opener

With new jerseys, new faces and a new student section placed behind the teams’ benches, Penn State was all things novel in its 93-68 season opening victory over Winthrop on Monday night. Taking the floor initially with a small-ball lineup consisting of Jalen Pickett, Cameron Wynter, Andrew Funk, Seth...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy