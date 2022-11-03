Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State Military Appreciation Week events for the community
With Penn State Military Appreciation Week coming closer, here are a few upcoming events happening at the university and in the State College community. Noon — The Penn State Military Appreciation Events Committee will host a luncheon at the Hintz Family Alumni Center, honoring Penn State employee service members and veterans. The event will last until 2 p.m.
Digital Collegian
Penn State Lion Ambassadors team up with YMCA to combat food insecurity
To some, having food in the pantry is guaranteed, but to others, it's a scarcity — that's why Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors chose to partner with the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program to pack bags full of food items to distribute to schools in the county.
Digital Collegian
Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia gathers 3rd Big Ten Setter of the Week honor of 2022 season
For the third time this season, graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was awarded with a conference weekly honor. Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week after tallying 93 assists during the two matches against Maryland and Rutgers this past week, as she continues to keep defenses guessing at the net.
Digital Collegian
Sarlo-Lamppa-Paquette line leaving its mark for Penn State men’s hockey in early going
Off to a 9-1 start to the season, Penn State has seen a wide array of different contributors step up and make an impact in the Nittany Lions’ hot start. Yet, of these various difference-makers, few have displayed more cohesion on the ice than the line of juniors Christian Sarlo, Xander Lamppa and Tyler Paquette.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Drew Shelton, JB Nelson shine after stepping in for makeshift offensive line
A year after leading the Big Ten in sacks allowed, Penn State’s offensive line has completely turned it around, now one of the best teams in the conference in limiting sacks and racking up rushing yards. In spite of its success, the Nittany Lions have recently suffered a plethora...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense swarms Indiana with program-record 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- When Manny Diaz took the job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator back in December, it led to plenty of discussion about the “aggressive” nature of his units, which lived and died by tackles for loss and turnovers. Through nine weeks, Penn State had forced...
Digital Collegian
Annual Centre Film Festival brings the community together to provide a platform for filmmakers
Filmmakers and aspiring filmmakers from all over came to Centre County this fall for the fourth annual Centre Film Festival. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, many different films were shown at both The State Theatre on West College Avenue and the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg. Filmmakers, producers and actors were in attendance throughout the festival.
Digital Collegian
Despite 2nd weekly sweep in Big Ten play, Penn State women's volleyball falls spot in AVCA poll
Despite clinching two victories in a row, Penn State dropped one spot in the most recent AVCA Division I poll on Monday. Defeating Maryland in a 3-1 match Wednesday in Rec Hall, the No. 16 Nittany Lions to the road on the weekend, sweeping Rutgers on Sunday. With only six...
Digital Collegian
The madness begins for Penn State women’s basketball with 2 opening-week games
It’s that time of year again. Penn State is quickly approaching its season opener against Norfolk State at the Bryce Jordan Center. Looking to improve off of an 11-18 overall record last season, the Lady Lions have reasons to expect strong strides this season. The blue and white finished...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces 3:30 p.m. kickoff time for Maryland game
Penn State will play in back-to-back 3:30 p.m., games as it announced that its Week 11 home game against Maryland will kick off at that time. The Nittany Lions just beat Indiana 45-14 on a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, and they’ll be hoping that’s the case against the 6-3 Terrapins as well.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s balanced offensive approach overpowers Winthrop, shows new dimension
While Penn State was first in the Big Ten in scoring defense last year, the story in the season opener for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad was the offense. The Nittany Lions surpassed last year’s season-high, 90 points in double-overtime win against Iowa, in just its first game of the season, showing off in transition and from 3-point range.
Digital Collegian
‘I just feel so blessed’ | Penn State women’s soccer returns home after Big Ten Tournament Championship
Students were lined up in front of Rec Hall, hype-songs blared through the radio, the Nittany Lion was riding a bike up and down Burrowes Road — it was celebration time for Penn State. The blue and white certainly earned the right to celebrate after its 3-2 victory over...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball dominates Rutgers on the road for second-straight Big Ten victory
No. 15 Penn State dominantly extended its winning streak, defeating Rutgers on the road 3-0. The Nittany Lions blitzed right out of the gate, showing a strong net presence and balanced offense led by middle blocker Allie Holland, forcing the home team to call a timeout after a 5-0 scoring run with an 11-6 early lead.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Tournament title-winners Penn State women's soccer to host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament
With its Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday, Penn State clinched its spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions were named a two seed and will host on Quinnipiac in the first round of the tournament with the game taking place Friday at 6 p.m. Coach Erica Dambach’s team...
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen's 'fire' leads to explosive performance in No. 15 Penn State football's win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, In. — On one of the first days of winter workouts, true-freshman running back Kaytron Allen put his hands on his knees, which apparently isn’t allowed at Penn State. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and fifth-year senior Ji’Ayir Brown went over and talked to the youngster. Allen,...
Digital Collegian
Kaytron Allen, No. 15 Penn State football dominate Indiana in blowout fashion
BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s Week 10 win against Indiana was once tied at 7-7. However, consecutive Kaytron Allen touchdowns put the Nittany Lions in the driver's seat for the remainder of the contest. Allen led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, with 86 rush yards...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its win at Indiana
Penn State rolled to victory with ease in its Week 10 win at Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 45-14. The Nittany Lions offense did some nice things but it was really the defense that shined brightest Saturday afternoon. Here are game grades for each of Penn State’s units. Offense: A.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings
Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball defeats Winthrop in 2022-23 season opener
With new jerseys, new faces and a new student section placed behind the teams’ benches, Penn State was all things novel in its 93-68 season opening victory over Winthrop on Monday night. Taking the floor initially with a small-ball lineup consisting of Jalen Pickett, Cameron Wynter, Andrew Funk, Seth...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey falls in USCHO rankings after split against Mercyhurst
In a new week of USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings, Penn State dropped to No. 12. The blue and white won the first leg of a two-game series against Mercyhurst 4-1 but were denied a sweep in the second game after allowing a pair of third-period goals. A...
Comments / 0