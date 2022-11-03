Sprout Social: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The developer of cloud software posted revenue of $65.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sprout Social expects its per-share loss to be 2 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $69.8 million to $69.9 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Sprout Social expects a full-year loss of 10 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $254 million to $254.1 million.

