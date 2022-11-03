ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU Chancellor Mun Choi calls faculty job performance survey 'interesting'

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
A September faculty review of Mun Choi's job performance as chancellor of the University of Missouri praised Choi's attention to building relationships and communicating a vision.

But a majority of the faculty who responded to the survey recommended not retaining Choi "based on their perception of his skills and abilities."

The response rate was just under 25% of the faculty.

Choi provided a brief written response at the time, but he was asked about it again at the fall general faculty meeting Wednesday in Memorial Union. He expanded on his response, though he didn't mention that most people responding didn't want to keep him in the job.

"The review was interesting," Choi said. "It was enlightening. There were some very useful and thoughtful comments."

He wishes there would be a higher level of participation, he said.

"I look forward to continuing that discussion," Choi said of the review.

Graham McCaulley, MU Faculty Council chairman, asked Choi about the state of shared governance on campus.

"I think we're making efforts to improve the perception of shared governance," Choi said.

He listens to faculty members' ideas when making decisions, he said.

"The more conversations we can have, the better outcomes we can expect," Choi said.

Choi also was asked about changes in leadership in the medical school, where Dean Steven Zweig was demoted and replaced by Richard Barohn, serving both as dean and vice chancellor of health affairs.

There was a need to better integrate research with MU Health Care, Choi said.

"It was after a lot of thought," Choi said. "It was a difficult decision."

Provost Latha Ramchand told the faculty council last week at least nine Black faculty members left in 2022.

In exit interviews, faculty members expressed concerns about the administration, better opportunities, family concerns and micro-aggressions within departments, Choi said.

"It's a lot of work to recruit faculty members," Choi said, adding that it's important to keep them.

Faculty member Chuck Munter said Choi left some things out.

"I think we need to talk about denial of tenure," Munter said.

The new staff leave policy, replacing vacation and sick days with a single category of paid time off, was another topic addressed at the meeting.

The administration received a lot of input about that, Choi said.

"We worked to come up with a policy that is more flexible for people to use," Choi said.

It was a huge mistake, said Noel Kopriva, a librarian in the College of Engineering, receiving applause from faculty members.

"We lost two weeks of leave," Kopriva said. "It doesn't feel good. I don't feel respected."

To her, it seemed like there was an announcement, four online meetings during which questions could be submitted, then the decision by the UM System Board of Curators.

"Two weeks is a lot," Kopriva said.

The plan doesn't consider chronic illnesses, she said.

Choi invited Kopriva to talk after the meeting.

What is possible to support faculty with a research vision? asked faculty member Rabia Gregory.

"Faculty are exhausted and burned out," she said.

"The investments we are making in research support all faculty," Choi said. "We need to look at what are additional investments we can make in faculty so they can be more productive."

Kim Humphrey, vice provost for enrollment management, offered a report about a declining number of high school graduates based on population trends.

"We all have known this cliff is coming," Humphrey said.

There are other challenges, including high school students questioning the value of higher education, she said.

"We see students choosing not to go to school, but to just go to work," Humphrey said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

