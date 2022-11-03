Oregon high school football 2A playoff preview: favorites, challengers, sleepers, predictions

By René Ferrán

The Oregon high school football playoff brackets were released over the weekend. Here’s a look at the 2A playoff field .

Photo by Taylor Balkom

Favorite

Yes, Heppner enters the postseason 7-2, but look at its two losses — Warrenton, a 3A playoff team, in an 11-man game, and Lost River, a 1A eight-man title contender. Since that Week 4 loss to the Raiders, the Mustangs did their usual domination of the Blue Mountain Conference (27 consecutive wins, six titles in a row) and are an overlooked No. 4 seed. Finally, the 2A bracket rarely goes to form — the last No. 1 seed to win it all was Regis in 2016. Heppner won as a No. 3 in 2019.

Contenders

Gold Beach: The Panthers’ only loss was to Oakland in Week 8.

Lowell: The Devils are the only undefeated team in 2A and are in a favorable quarter of the bracket.

Oakland: The Oakers have won seven consecutive games since a Week 2 loss at Weston-McEwen/Griswold and enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed (is that a blessing or a curse?).

Sleepers

Colton: The Vikings ended up sharing the Tri-River title (their first championship since 1984), but their Week 9 loss to Culver should serve as a wake-up call for their bid at a first appearance in a state final since sharing the 1983 Class A title.

Regis: The Rams’ only loss was by two points in Week 4 to Colton. They have held six of nine opponents to one touchdown or fewer.

3 thoughts

Best first-round matchup: Umatilla (9) at Nestucca (8). The Vikings haven’t been in the postseason since 2008. The Bobcats haven’t won a playoff game since 2009. Someone is going to come away with a historic victory.

Quarterfinal matchup I’d love to see: Gold Beach (6) at Colton (3). Two one-loss teams with one common opponent — Bandon/Pacific. The Vikings beat the Tigers 28-21 in Week 3. A week later, the Panthers beat them 44-20.

Coming through in the clutch: Four teams had to win in Week 9 to guarantee their postseason berth. All four came through — Clatskanie, Culver, Toledo and Bandon/Pacific. All four would be considered underdogs in their first-round matchups, but kudos for coming up big when it counted to make the playoffs.

Predictions

First-round winners: Oakland, Umatilla, Regis, Heppner, Colton, Gold Beach, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, Lowell

Quarterfinal winners: Oakland, Heppner, Gold Beach, Lowell

Semifinal winners: Heppner, Lowell

Champion: Heppner

—

