Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies
(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
Corydon Times-Republican
More than half of Iowa small businesses surveyed say Republicans should control Congress
(The Center Square) – About three in five Iowa-based small business owners said in a survey that Republicans control of both houses of Congress would be best for business. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Corydon Times-Republican
Corydon Times-Republican
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Georgia outclasses No. 1 Tennessee in convincing showdown victory. Georgia outclasses No. 1 Tennessee in convincing showdown victory.
