ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies

(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

More than half of Iowa small businesses surveyed say Republicans should control Congress

(The Center Square) – About three in five Iowa-based small business owners said in a survey that Republicans control of both houses of Congress would be best for business. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy