SBLive's Southern Section Top 25 Football Rankings: JSerra cracks the top 10

The playoffs are officially starting, which means it's time for the regular season-end Southern Section top 25.

Here are SBLive's Southern Section rankings for the week of Nov. 3-5. The rankings are released every week throughout the season.

1. Mater Dei (10-0 – 1st)

Make it five straight undefeated regular seasons for the No. 1 team in the country.

2. St. John Bosco (9-1 – 2nd)

The Braves have a bye-week before beginning the CIFSS Division 1 playoffs.

3. Corona Centennial (9-1 – 3rd)

Centennial also has a bye-week.

4. Long Beach Poly (10-0 – 4th)

Poly opens the postseason next week with one of the most exciting battles the playoffs could bring us – a showdown with Los Al at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

5. Los Alamitos (8-2 – 5th)

While the Griffins didn't go unbeaten during the regular season, they did go 8-0 against in-state competition. That'll be put to the test next week against Long Beach Poly.

6. Mission Viejo (9-1 – 6th)

The Diablos open the playoffs next week against the same team that knocked them out last year – Corona Centennial. The bad news for Mission is that it'll be about as heavy an underdog as it was last year when Centennial blew them out.

7. Edison (9-1 – 7th)

Edison opens the postseason with a Division 1 battle against Orange Lutheran, which it beat by three scores early in the season.

8. Santa Margarita (5-4 – 9th)

With Orange Lutheran falling to JSerra on Friday, the Trinity League saw a three-way tie for third place. That means SM is back in the top eight. This week, it takes on JSerra, which it beat by one point in league play, for the right to play Mater Dei.

9. JSerra (5-5 – 13th)

JSerra, welcome to the top 10. The Lions defeated Orange Lutheran last week to force a three-way tie for third in the Trinity League, and technically won third place with a coin toss.

10. Orange Lutheran (6-4 – 8th)

Last week, OLu came up short against JSerra with the opportunity to clinch an undisputed top-three finish in league. Can the Lancers bounce back this week against an Edison team that already beat them?

11. Inglewood (10-0 – 10th)

Inglewood begins the Division 2 section of our rankings, where it might just be the favorite to go all the way.

12. Sierra Canyon (6-4 – 11th)

Sierra Canyon is also a major threat to win Division 2.

13. Serra Gardena (6-4 – 14th)

After knocking off Chaminade last week, Serra remains in the Division 2 title discussion.

14. Chaminade (8-2 – 12th)

What happened to Chaminade? After a dominant 8-2 start, the Eagles finished Mission League play with a blowout loss against Sierra Canyon and a sloppy loss to Serra. If they regain form, they're a title threat.

15. Warren (9-1 – 15th)

Steady all year, Warren is an X-factor in Division 2.

16. Bishop Amat (7-3 – 16th)

While the Lancers fell out of the Mission League title race earlier than expected, they're still a scary team to face in D2.

17. Oak Hills (10-0 – 17th)

With a win over Sultana last week, Oak Hills cemented the first 10-0 season in school history.

18. Cajon (9-1 – 18th)

Another year, another sweep of the Citrus Belt League for the Cowboys. Let's see what they can do in Division 2.

19. Citrus Valley (8-2 – 19th)

After falling 28-7 against rival Cajon in league play, the Nighthawks have the opportunity for revenge to open the postseason.

20. Rancho Cucamonga (8-2 – 20th)

The Cougars defeated Upland last week to return to the top of the Baseline League. They open the playoffs against Oaks Christian in what should be a tossup.

21. St. Bonaventure (7-3 – Unranked)

To close the regular season, the Seraphs upset Oaks Christian for an undisputed Marmonte League title. Let's see what they can do in Division 2.

22. Oaks Christian (7-3 – 21st)

Last week's loss to St. Bonaventure was untimely for the Lions, as they snapped their five-game winning streak the week before the playoffs. If they can bounce back immediately, they could still plausibly make noise in Division 2.

23. Apple Valley (8-2 – 22nd)

Having to head to Inglewood for the first round of the playoffs is a brutal draw for the Sun Devils. If they can upset the Sentinels, another underdog finals run could be in order.

24. Chaparral (6-4 – 24th)

We have Chaparral ranked as the top team in Division 3 to start the playoffs. If the second half of the Pumas' regular season is enough of a sample size, they might just be the standalone team to beat.

25. Yorba Linda (10-0 – 23rd)

Yorba Linda is another major threat in Division 3.

Also in consideration:

Norco, Murrieta Valley, San Clemente, Corona del Mar, La Serna, Charter Oak, West Ranch, El Modena, Cypress