The Oregonian

What TV channel is Lions vs Packers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Detroit vs Green Bay online (11/6/2022)

The Green Bay Packers attempt to snap a four-game skid and the Detroit Lions try to halt a five-game losing streak in NFL Week 9. Green Bay last lost five in a row in 2008. The Packers’ 103 regular-season wins over the Lions are their most against any opponent. This NFC North tussle kicks off on Sunday, November 6 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
The Oregonian

Bucs’ Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s career passing leader entered the...
The Oregonian

Kansas City vs Tennessee Titans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (11/6/2022)

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in a showdown of 5-2 division leaders on Sunday Night Football. Tennessee has won five of the last six in the series. Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 20-3 when coming off an open week. Kickoff is set for Sunday, November 6 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
The Oregonian

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/6/2022)

The last two Super Bowl champions meet when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 9. At 3-5, Tom Brady is two games below .500 for the first time. Matthew Stafford has thrown more INTs (8) than TDs (7). This NFC clash kicks off on Sunday, November 6 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
The Oregonian

What TV channel, time is Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 6 tonight? World Series 2022 schedule, free live stream, odds (11/5/2022)

The Houston Astros are just one win away from a trophy, but can’t get comfortable against this dangerous Philadelphia Phillies team as things head back to Texas for yet another 2022 World Series showdown. Game 6 takes place on Saturday, November 5 at 5:03 p.m. PT/8:03 p.m. ET (7:03 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers 110, Miami Heat 107: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Miami Heat 110-107 Monday night, riding a Josh Hart buzzer-beating three-pointer to a dramatic victory at FTX Arena. Hart’s dagger three from the left corner came just seconds after Miami’s Max Strus made a similar three from the left corner to tie the game at 107-107 with six seconds remaining.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

