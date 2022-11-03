Read full article on original website
What TV channel is Lions vs Packers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Detroit vs Green Bay online (11/6/2022)
The Green Bay Packers attempt to snap a four-game skid and the Detroit Lions try to halt a five-game losing streak in NFL Week 9. Green Bay last lost five in a row in 2008. The Packers’ 103 regular-season wins over the Lions are their most against any opponent. This NFC North tussle kicks off on Sunday, November 6 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Bucs’ Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s career passing leader entered the...
Kansas City vs Tennessee Titans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (11/6/2022)
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in a showdown of 5-2 division leaders on Sunday Night Football. Tennessee has won five of the last six in the series. Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 20-3 when coming off an open week. Kickoff is set for Sunday, November 6 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Justin Herbert outduels Marcus Mariota as L.A. Chargers defeat the Atlanta Falcons
Justin Herbert earned his second professional win over Marcus Mariota in a clash of former Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks. Cameron Dickey kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired and Los Angeles Chargers posted a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/6/2022)
The last two Super Bowl champions meet when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 9. At 3-5, Tom Brady is two games below .500 for the first time. Matthew Stafford has thrown more INTs (8) than TDs (7). This NFC clash kicks off on Sunday, November 6 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Sports on TV, November 7-13: NFL, NBA, NHL, EPL, college football and basketball, golf and more
ESPN, ESPN2 — Baltimore at New Orleans, 750-AM NBA. ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich. ESPN2 — Ohio at Miami (Ohio) Root, Root Plus — Portland at New Orleans, 620-AM Soccer. 4 p.m. FS1 — Women’s friendly: United States vs. Germany. College...
What TV channel, time is Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 6 tonight? World Series 2022 schedule, free live stream, odds (11/5/2022)
The Houston Astros are just one win away from a trophy, but can’t get comfortable against this dangerous Philadelphia Phillies team as things head back to Texas for yet another 2022 World Series showdown. Game 6 takes place on Saturday, November 5 at 5:03 p.m. PT/8:03 p.m. ET (7:03 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
Trail Blazers 110, Miami Heat 107: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Miami Heat 110-107 Monday night, riding a Josh Hart buzzer-beating three-pointer to a dramatic victory at FTX Arena. Hart’s dagger three from the left corner came just seconds after Miami’s Max Strus made a similar three from the left corner to tie the game at 107-107 with six seconds remaining.
Damian Lillard questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
-- Good news for the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for Monday night’s game at Miami after missing three games since straining his right calf on Oct. 26 during a loss to Miami at the Moda Center. Of course, Lillard being listed as questionable...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard rusty, but healthy, in return at Miami: ‘I felt good’
Damian Lillard was a game-time decision leading up to the Portland Trail Blazers’ dramatic 110-107 win Monday night at the Miami Heat. But that was all word play. He was playing. Lillard, who made the winning assist with a pass to Josh Hart who beat the buzzer with a...
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
