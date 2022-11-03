Oshkosh School Board fills vacant seat left by Bob Poeschl's resignation

OSHKOSH ‒ The Oshkosh Area School Board on Wednesday made an appointment to fill a vacant seat left after its previous board president resigned in September.

The board chose to appoint Angie Lee out of seven candidates that applied for the open seat during a special board meeting.

Lee has a background in education, earning a Master in Education in 2005 She has taught at schools in Illinois and Wisconsin, most recently teaching at Horace Mann Middle School in Neenah. She currently works for a creative agency.

Current OASB president Barb Herzog said Lee's experience in education, especially working in diverse classrooms and teaching literacy, aligned with the district's goals and led to her selection.

“(Lee) understands that all means all and is committed to supporting the hopes and dreams of children and families,” Herzog said.

Lee is a parent of a student in the district. She is chair of the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee and co-chair's the regional economic development group New North's Community Workstream, an initiative to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

"It is my hope to serve as a model for our minority children, and use my voice to increase educational outcomes for all,” Lee said.

Lee will serve as a board member through the end of Poeschl's term, which ends in April 2023. She could then decide if she wanted to run for a seat and full three-year term in the April election.

Poeschl resigned in September after accepting a new job that he said would create a conflict of interest if he stayed on the school board.

