ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh School Board fills vacant seat left by Bob Poeschl's resignation

By Bremen Keasey, Oshkosh Northwestern
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnDuD_0ixoqLJP00

OSHKOSH ‒ The Oshkosh Area School Board on Wednesday made an appointment to fill a vacant seat left after its previous board president resigned in September.

The board chose to appoint Angie Lee out of seven candidates that applied for the open seat during a special board meeting.

Lee has a background in education, earning a Master in Education in 2005 She has taught at schools in Illinois and Wisconsin, most recently teaching at Horace Mann Middle School in Neenah. She currently works for a creative agency.

Current OASB president Barb Herzog said Lee's experience in education, especially working in diverse classrooms and teaching literacy, aligned with the district's goals and led to her selection.

“(Lee) understands that all means all and is committed to supporting the hopes and dreams of children and families,” Herzog said.

Lee is a parent of a student in the district. She is chair of the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee and co-chair's the regional economic development group New North's Community Workstream, an initiative to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

"It is my hope to serve as a model for our minority children, and use my voice to increase educational outcomes for all,” Lee said.

Lee will serve as a board member through the end of Poeschl's term, which ends in April 2023. She could then decide if she wanted to run for a seat and full three-year term in the April election.

Poeschl resigned in September after accepting a new job that he said would create a conflict of interest if he stayed on the school board.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw14online.com

White deer sighted in Winnebago County

LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bernie Sanders is looking for voters Saturday in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is bringing his “Our Future is Now” tour to Oshkosh on Saturday. Sanders (I-Vermont) will speak at UAW Local 578, at 2920 Oregon St., at noon. Friday the independent senator and former presidential candidate is bringing his get-out-the-vote effort to...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
1065thebuzz.com

Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
agupdate.com

Father-son team dig in for potato success

MADISON, Wis. – Steve and Andy Diercks recently were presented an Honorary Recognition Award from the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. The father-son team own and operate Coloma Farms of Coloma, Wisconsin. “It’s quite an honor and we’re proud to receive it, but there are a...
COLOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level

(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
KAUKAUNA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions

Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
NEENAH, WI
nbc15.com

One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
DODGE COUNTY, WI
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

840
Followers
469
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy