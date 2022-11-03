Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
How Food, Housing and Lack of Transportation Affect Cancer Care and Outcomes
Recently released dissemination papers led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), Baylor College of Medicine, and the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, show how differences in social determinants of health—the conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play—are associated with profound inequities in cancer incidence, care delivery, and patient outcomes, including stark disparities in survival. The three papers identified housing, transportation, and food insecurity among patients with cancer, outlining a call to action to address and improve health disparities from a series of webinars sponsored by the National Cancer Policy Forum of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The papers and an accompanying editorial were published September 21 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
5 myths about lung cancer everyone needs to stop believing
November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month – a disease many of us think we know the key causes and symptoms of. However, there are still some misconceptions around lung cancer – it’s not necessarily just a case of being a ‘smoker’s disease’. We speak...
News-Medical.net
Properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth, study suggests
The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear grey. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
TODAY.com
Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role
A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Successful Hepatitis C Treatment Improves Liver Cancer Outcomes
The prognosis of people with liver cancer related to hepatitis C has improved greatly since direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapy became widely available, according to study results published in Hepatology Communications. “The prognosis of [hepatitis C-related hepatocellular carcinoma] drastically improved with the advent of DAAs,” the study authors concluded. Over...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
New Guideline Recommends Integrative Therapies for Cancer Pain
The Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) have released a new joint practice guideline on the use of integrative approaches, such as acupuncture and massage therapy, to manage pain related to cancer or its treatment. The recommendations were recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
FDA Approves New Immunotherapy for Advanced Liver Cancer
On October 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new checkpoint inhibitor, Imjudo (tremelimumab), for use in a combination immunotherapy regimen for adults with inoperable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. Over years or decades, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, fatty liver disease, heavy alcohol...
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
Channel 3000
Blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection
Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can...
The Message Hasn’t Changed: Get Colorectal Cancer Screening
The best screening test for colorectal cancer is the screening that gets done, because it decreases a person’s chances of getting colorectal cancer and significantly reduces their risk of dying from colorectal cancer. This is the message that University of Colorado Cancer Center clinicians are emphasizing after national media...
Medicaid Expansion Linked to More Palliative Care for Advanced Cancer
New data reported by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows Medicaid expansion was associated with increases in the use of palliative care among individuals with newly diagnosed Stage IV cancer, although overall usage of palliative care was low. In addition, the increase post-Medicaid expansion varied by cancer type. The findings were presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium in Chicago.
Many U.S. Families of Children With Leukemia May Experience Food Insecurity
Nearly one in four families of pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) enrolled in a clinical trial experienced food insecurity, and almost half of the families eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) did not receive benefits. In addition, receiving SNAP benefits was not sufficient to address food insecurity, according to results presented at the 15th AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held September 16 to19.
curetoday.com
Liquid Biopsies May Identify Risk for Blood Cancers and Personalize Care for Patients With Solid Tumors
Compared with tissue biopsies, liquid biopsies performed with blood samples may inform cancer teams of a patient’s increased risk for blood cancers, although all patients may not have this risk. Liquid biopsies may identify patients with solid tumors who are recommended for additional tests to determine whether they’re at...
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
Cancer Health
