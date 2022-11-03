ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGj3X_0ixoqHmV00

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil made history at the world gymnastics championships, becoming the first woman from South America to claim the world all-around title following a dynamic performance during Thursday's finals.

Andrade, a silver medalist in the all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, used a dynamic vault in the first rotation to sprint to the lead. The 23-year-old finished with a total of 56.899.

Andrade closed with a flourish, capping her brilliant performance with a floor exercise routine that moved her well clear of silver medalist Shilese Jones of the U.S. Jones finished second at 55.399. Jessica Gadirova of Britain claimed the bronze at 55.199.

Alice Kinsella of Britain was fourth, followed by Ellie Black of Canada in fifth and Jade Carey of the U.S. in sixth.

Andrade came in as the heavy favorite after topping qualifying and didn't disappoint. Two days after Brazil slipped to fourth in the team final, Andrade — who has sustained three separate torn ACL injuries in her career — responded by finishing a climb that began in earnest with her runner-up finish to American Sunisa Lee in Tokyo.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

19 killed after small passenger plane crashes into Tanzania’s Lake Victoria

NAIROBI, Kenya — At least 19 people were killed when a small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria as it made an approach to an airport in Tanzania, the nation’s prime minister said. Death toll climbs to 19. Update 12:01 p.m. EST Nov. 6: Kassim Majaliwa,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Monarch butterflies return to Mexico on annual migration

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The first monarch butterflies have appeared in the mountaintop forests of central Mexico where they spend the winter, Mexico’s Environment Department said Saturday. The first butterflies have been seen exploring the mountaintop reserves in th states of Mexico and Michoacan, apparently trying...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Miners survived on instant coffee while trapped underground for nine days

SEOUL — Two South Korean miners were rescued Friday from a collapsed zinc mine after spending nine days trapped below the surface. The rescued men, aged 62 and 56, were trapped almost 650 feet underground after a portion of the mine collapsed on Oct. 26, according to the BBC.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

MILAN — (AP) — Elon Musk's Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. Gone...
The Hollywood Reporter

European Film Awards: ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ ‘Close,’ ‘Holy Spider’ Lead Nominations

Lukas Dhont’s Belgian coming-of-age drama Close, Ali Abbasi’s Persian-language crime thriller Holy Spider and Swedish director Ruben Östlund’s satirical black comedy Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, topped the nominations unveiled Tuesday for the 2022 European Film Awards (EFAs). Each of the acclaimed titles, which also happen to be Oscar contenders for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category, received EFA nominations for best European film, best director, best screenwriter and an acting category apiece.  Also in the running for the 2021 EFA for best European film are Alcarràs from Spain’s Carla Simón and Austrian director Marie Kreutzer’s period drama Corsage. More...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

UK government rejects plan to build national flagship

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's Conservative government on Monday scrapped a 250 million-pound ($288 million) plan to build a national flagship that was supposed to tour the world as a “floating embassy" amid a public spending squeeze and to prioritize funding for boosting U.K. defenses against Russia.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

N. Korea slams US for raising alleged arms supply to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday accused the United States of cooking up a “plot-breeding story” on its alleged arms transfer to Russia, arguing it has never sent artillery shells to Moscow. Last week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused North...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy