TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have determined that a woman who claimed to have been shot by someone had actually shot herself. At approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of 48th Street East regarding a shooting. A woman was subsequently found […]

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO