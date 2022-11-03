Read full article on original website
Oregon State’s elevated expectations, Sun Bowl likely: 6 takeaways from Beavers’ 24-21 loss to Washington
Reviewing Oregon State’s 24-21 loss to Washington from wind-swept Husky Stadium with six takeaways:. After writing my game story Friday night, it felt a little harsh. Largely focused on what went wrong. Then I turned to social media and a few message boards, and saw the five-alarm fire. Dump OC Brian Lindgren. Jonathan Smith is too reckless. Ben Gulbranson isn’t a Pac-12 quarterback. Etc.
What time, TV channel is Jackson State football game on today? Live stream, odds, how to watch vs Texas Southern online (11/5/2022)
The Jackson State Tigers remain undefeated on the year at 8-0 and hope to stay that way when head coach Deion Sanders and his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, host an inconsistent Texas Southern Tigers team during Week 10 of the college football season on Saturday, November 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
State championship rewind: Reliving some of the best moments from volleyball and cross country
This past weekend was loaded to the top with playoff action, including the culminating events for OSAA’s volleyball and cross country schedules. State championship trophies were handed out, dreams were imagined and tears were shed by many. Take a look though all of the state tournament action you may...
Bucs’ Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s career passing leader entered the...
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and defensive back Christian Gonzales were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play during a 49-10 win at Colorado. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the third consecutive week and Gonzalez was named defensive player of the week, the first player for the eighth-ranked Ducks to earn that honor this season.
Volleyball: Valley Catholic cruises past hot-streaking Burns to claim Class 3A state title, its third trophy in four seasons
Entering the Class 3A volleyball state championship against Valley Catholic on Saturday night, the Burns Hilanders hadn’t lost a match since Sept. 1, but the Valiants had other plans. No. 5 Valley Catholic (22-6) cruised past the No. 6 Hilanders (30-4) in straight-set fashion (25-15, 25-19, 27-25), outlasting an...
