Oregon State’s elevated expectations, Sun Bowl likely: 6 takeaways from Beavers’ 24-21 loss to Washington

Reviewing Oregon State’s 24-21 loss to Washington from wind-swept Husky Stadium with six takeaways:. After writing my game story Friday night, it felt a little harsh. Largely focused on what went wrong. Then I turned to social media and a few message boards, and saw the five-alarm fire. Dump OC Brian Lindgren. Jonathan Smith is too reckless. Ben Gulbranson isn’t a Pac-12 quarterback. Etc.
CORVALLIS, OR
What time, TV channel is Jackson State football game on today? Live stream, odds, how to watch vs Texas Southern online (11/5/2022)

The Jackson State Tigers remain undefeated on the year at 8-0 and hope to stay that way when head coach Deion Sanders and his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, host an inconsistent Texas Southern Tigers team during Week 10 of the college football season on Saturday, November 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
HOUSTON, TX
Kansas City vs Tennessee Titans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (11/6/2022)

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in a showdown of 5-2 division leaders on Sunday Night Football. Tennessee has won five of the last six in the series. Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 20-3 when coming off an open week. Kickoff is set for Sunday, November 6 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bucs’ Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s career passing leader entered the...
TAMPA, FL
What TV channel is Cardinals vs Seahawks today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Arizona vs Seattle online (11/6/2022)

Geno Smith and the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks take on quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals during NFL Week 9. Seattle has won three of the past four in the series. Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has caught a pass in 138 games in a row. This NFC West matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, November 6 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
SEATTLE, WA
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez earn Pac-12 weekly honors

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and defensive back Christian Gonzales were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play during a 49-10 win at Colorado. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the third consecutive week and Gonzalez was named defensive player of the week, the first player for the eighth-ranked Ducks to earn that honor this season.
EUGENE, OR
Portland, OR
