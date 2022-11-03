Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in a showdown of 5-2 division leaders on Sunday Night Football. Tennessee has won five of the last six in the series. Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 20-3 when coming off an open week. Kickoff is set for Sunday, November 6 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

