As First Americans Museum honor service members during Native American Heritage Month, certain noble spirits come to mind – ‘Living Memory’

First to the News: On Thursday came a press release noting that the First Americans Museum (FAM) has invited military veterans and active-duty personnel “who are citizens of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma” to come to the facility on the Oklahoma River for the second annual “Making History” project events on November 11 and 12.

The release from FAM describes the event as “an opportunity for veterans to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery.”

Dr. heather ahtone (Choctaw/Chickasaw Nation), FAM Director of Curatorial Affairs, said in a statement, “The Making History Project allows us a way to honor and commemorate First Americans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces within our gallery. Last year we were able to add 120 veterans to the database.”

Specifically: “Veterans and active members of the military that are enrolled in any of the tribal communities in Oklahoma are eligible to participate. Veterans or their families may bring a portrait and up to four documents, including service records, awards/commendations, and other photographs, to be professionally scanned by archivists. Portrait photography will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to support this effort. Families of those unable to participate may submit documentation on behalf of their loved ones.”

Dr. ahtone said, “We strongly encourage participants to schedule an appointment,” said ahtone. Veterans and active service military personnel will be offered free admission to galleries. Any one needed more information about the “Making History” project can visit here: www.famok.org/events/veteransday2022 .

Second, to memories of noble spirts: Archie Hoffman, of the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes – in modern times based in what is now western Oklahoma -- is among the most noble spirits whose good works I have covered in a long career in U.S. and Oklahoma journalism.

Archie Doyle Hoffman, Sr., was born to Fred and Kathryn Hoffman in Clinton, Oklahoma, on February 2, 1937. An honored tribal elder in his latter years, he died July 25, 2012. While attending high school in both Hammon and Cheyenne, was a good student, adept at solving practical problems.

He joined the Air Force in 1956, serving our nation (including an overseas tour in Spain) before his honorable discharge. After in the military, his good works included service as a representative of the Native American Church.

Archie had learned practical mechanical skills and made his way in the broader culture while retaining love for the old ways. He worked for the Two Tribes during the 1970s and 1980s. He was part of a delegation of C&A leaders who worked in practical ways to gain the long-promised return of the land at and around Fort Reno in the heart of ancient C&A country.

Archie and his friend, Charles Surveyor, believed they had a promise from the Bill Clinton Administration (after a major political contribution) that get the land back. Of interest, Vice President Al Gore apparently backed their cause, but return of the land never happened.

https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/a-leader-a-dreamer-and-a-doer-archie-hoffman-sought-return-of-cheyenne-arapaho-lands/article_0abd9fe9-52bc-57f0-9561-3f7dcbd08b6c.html

Despite that heartbreak, Archie Hoffman never stopped advancing the rights of his people. Just weeks before his death, he appeared before a federal commission, still dreaming and believing that one day the Cheyenne & Arapaho would gain justice from the United States.

Archie’s friend Charles was a U.S. Army veteran, and he actually handled the wire transfers for that Clinton campaign gift, ultimately worth $107,671.14. Surveyor kicked up such a fuss over the pressure for even more money that it was, after a time, refunded.

Courts have never really ruled on the merits of the Cheyenne & Arapaho claims to the former fort – a set of aspirations supported in U.S. Interior Department briefs through several administrations, but opposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and by others (of both political parties) in the U.S. government. The claim was rooted in promises from two Republican presidents, U.S. Grant and Chester A. Arthur, the land would be returned when no longer needed for the military.

https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/a-tribute-song-a-modern-warrior-charles-surveyor-sought-peace-justice-and-prosperity/article_947db907-90cb-5f37-be14-97728d3e77ce.html

Like Archie, Charles stayed active on behalf of his people after the disappointment. He kept working on practical, methodical steps to improve life for members of the Two Tribes.

He approved and developed newer forms of gaming (electronic bingo and blackjack, for example) that improved the margin and helped make the Lucky Star Casino viable for many years.

Elmer Charles "Devil" Surveyor had a good life. Born at Clinton in 1950, he died here in Oklahoma City in May 2019. He was then the age I have now reached -- 68.

For final rites, communal remembrances and burial, his body went home. The people held a traditional all-night wake in the Canton Native American Gynasium. The funeral was in the Canton School Multi-Purpose Building.

At the cemetery, blended traditions completed his honors. “Taps” was played as veterans and others saluted. A mournful drum song was sung in tribute.

American flags snapped in the breeze near his coffin. Two men (one in “camos”) folded the U.S. flag into the triangle familiar to the children of veterans, then gave it to the family.

The western Oklahoma wind blew across the ancient lands of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes that day, as it does most of the time. At the end of a long, unusually wet and sometimes cool spring, it was both windy and warm as they lowered the earthly remains of Charles Surveyor into the ground.

Those of us who admired and respected Surveyor will remember him, and his old warrior comrade Archie Hoffman.

In April of this year, Enoch Kelly Haney – a National Guard veteran remembered both for his political service and his artistic skills -- came to the end of his earthly sojourn.

Haney was an acclaimed Seminole/Muscogee Creek artist, a leader of the Seminole, and a former Oklahoma state Senator.

He was born in 1940 in Seminole. His grandfather was a chief of the Seminole Tribe in his younger years. After graduating from Prairie Vally High School in Earlsborn he studied at Bacone College and then at Oklahoma City University.

From the start, he had an artist's soul, and was a Methodist minister before getting into politics. He served in the state House for three terms, then in state Senate (in the years I got to know him) 1986-2002. Then he was the Seminole Tribal Chief, and doubled down on the art. Ultimately, he created the sculpture (a "fushion" of several Indigenous traditions) that now adorns the top of the dome of the State Capitol.

Through all those years, even after I had left the state’s largest newspaper, we stayed in touch.

My fondest memory of him?

Chief Haney was among the crowd at the Cox Center on Saturday, November 3, 2018 raising money to provide digital mammography equipment for the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic.

That was a memorable evening, and included precious time with my sometimes-rival (in terms of political philosophy) but true friend.

His abiding friendship was a blessing in these latter years.

When he died, and I was sorry not to have talked to him, this side of Heaven, one last time.

And, when I heard about the “Living History” honors for U.S. military veterans at FAM, these were the first three individuals who came to mind.

I sketch here their stories, including reference to their service for America, so that memory won’t die. They served with honor, persevered for their dreams, never forgot who they were, and never gave up on our country.

Note: A member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, McGuigan won recognition from the Society of Professional Journalists (Oklahoma Pro Chapter) for his coverage of tribal issues, in the Diversity News category.