WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WKRN
Updates made to help police read new TN license plates
News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras that will allow them to read Tennessee's new blue license plates. Updates made to help police read new TN license plates. News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update...
WKRN
FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment course
His is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee State University. FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment …. his is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee...
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WKRN
Residents respond to Millersville manhunt
'We love our jobs, we love our customers, but that comes at a sacrifice' | Workers across East Tennessee lead efforts to unionize
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labor union organizing in East Tennessee dates back to the nineteenth century. At the time, workers in factories and mines demanded better pay, safer workplaces and job security. Fast forward more than a century and those now known as "essential workers" of the COVID-19 pandemic have...
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed.
Tennessee one of country’s worst states for flu, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This could be the country’s worst flu season in over a decade, and it’s only just beginning. Right now, the CDC says the virus is circulating at an even higher rate in Tennessee than the rest of the country. The CDC’s map shows Tennessee...
fox17.com
Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
WKRN
Search for man who escaped in handcuffs near I-65
WKRN
Student accused of making threat in custody
Franklin County, TN student accused of making threat in custody.
WKRN
2022 ASCAP Country Music Awards
Franklin County, TN student accused of making threat in custody. Walter J. Baird MS student charged after concerning …. Lebanon Special School District parents pulled their kids out of school Monday after a concerning message was circulating on Snapchat over the weekend.
WKRN
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet. Mt. Juliet police said the department’s license plate recognition camera system known as Guardian Shield alerted officers to a 2003 Ford Expedition that was reported stolen from Shelbyville on Nov. 1. Officers intercepted the SUV on Lebanon Road near Benders Ferry Road and took the three people into custody.
WKRN
Future of historic house in question
There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic Hancock House, which was a bed and breakfast for the last few years. A fire damaged the home last year and was up for discussion during a recent council meeting. Future of historic house in question. There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic...
WKRN
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled traffic stop
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
WOKV.com
Tennessee police searching for man who fled traffic stop in handcuffs
Tennessee police searching for man who fled traffic stop in handcuffs Police said the man had no shoes on when he ran away with his hands cuffed behind his back. (NCD)
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
Comments / 3