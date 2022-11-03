ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Thunder, Clippers fined $25K for violating NBA injury rules

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7SC3_0ixooVFf00

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA issued $25,000 fines to the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for violations of the league’s policies regarding injury reporting.

In the Clippers’ case, the league found that the team did not disclose an accurate game availability status for guard Brandon Boston Jr. and forward Moussa Diabate prior to the team’s game against New Orleans on Sunday.

Boston and Diabate were listed as unavailable; both wound up playing against the Pelicans. Boston scored six points and Diabate logged four scoreless minutes in the Clippers’ 112-91 loss.

On Monday, the Thunder did not disclose the availability status of guard Josh Giddey “in an accurate and timely manner” before their home game against Orlando, the league said.

Giddey had seven points and 10 assists in Oklahoma City’s 116-108 win.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Analysis: Warriors' Steph Curry shines spotlight on women

Stephen Curry is grateful for the women in his life. He celebrates them every chance he gets. Whether they want that treatment or not. This is the story of Nanea McGuigan. Only the most ardent NBA fans likely know who she is, but millions saw her on their televisions three weeks ago when the Golden State Warriors handed out championship rings to players. McGuigan unexpectedly got hers, too, that night after Curry and the Warriors decided to pull off a surprise and show her — and the world — how revered she is. “It’s about understanding the value that women bring into this male-dominated league,” Curry said in an interview with The Associated Press. “She was one of the first people I met when I got drafted. She made me feel right at home, my family feel right at home. She was a great ambassador for what the transition was going to be like. Now 14 years later, we felt it was right to honor her with the ring with everybody watching.”
UTAH STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Associated Press

AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, 'Bama drops to No. 10

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season. No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Michigan State among college hoops teams facing tough tests

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo is proud of the fact that Michigan State has played anyone, anytime, anywhere with consistently tough nonconference schedules throughout his career. Playing challenging competition before the Big Ten season begins has prepared the Spartans for conference play and set them up in the NCAA Tournament to make eight runs to the Final Four under their Hall of Fame coach. This year, though, even Izzo acknowledged he might’ve bit off more than his unranked team could chew. “In the summer, I was nervous and scared because I’m saying, `What am I doing?’” Izzo said Monday night after tuning up for tough tests with a 73-55 season-opening win against Northern Arizona. “After spending four months, five months, with my team, I’m now not nervous or scared. I’m anxious and excited.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of all time. He plays well on so many nights… this even seemed like something special for him.” Andrew Wiggins had 25 points and Klay Thompson added 16 for the Warriors before Curry made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to secure the win. Draymond Green added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Green threw down a dunk with 37 seconds left to stretch the Golden State lead to three.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy