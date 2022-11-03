Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Fay Jacobs to perform Nov. 13 in Rehoboth
After two sold-out shows and two standing ovations earlier this fall, Fay Jacobs will perform an encore of “Aging Gracelessly: Still Rock ‘n Roll to Me” at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Elkins-Archibald Atrium at CAMP Rehoboth. And she’ll have only a few days to...
starpublications.online
Lights, camera, action: Feature film series to be filmed in Seaford
On Monday, Nov. 7 there will be a road closure on South Pine Street from High Street south to the Riverwalk between 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. due to the filming of a feature length film series. Clay Snead of Top Shelf Entertainment said it’s a project that has been a few years in the making.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade to herald the season Dec. 3
The 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will step off at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, with a rain date of Dec. 10. The parade theme is Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes, and its organizing committee is co-chaired...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 4, 2022
Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955. The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.
WBOC
Nanticoke Tribe to Mark Native American Heritage Month with Pow Wow
MILLSBORO, De. - To a non-native, even Native American clothing, known as regalia may need explaining. "We're not wearing it to make us look cool, we're wearing it to honor the animal it came from," said Dawn Manyfeathers, an associate member of the Nanticoke Tribe. Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine is...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 9, 23
To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host Beer and Benevolence nights from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
This Breathtaking NJ City Named One of the Most Gorgeous in America
A highly respected travel publication has given top honors to one city in the Garden State, placing it among the most gorgeous in the country. Recently, editors at Conde Nast Traveler released their list of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at locales from one coast to another.
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – November 4, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A local couple was arrested last weekend after an alleged fight in a downtown hotel room when each claimed the other had assaulted themselves. Around 4:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a Boardwalk hotel for a reported domestic dispute that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female, later identified as Lindsay Donophan, 33, of Ocean City, who had a dog on a leash.
‘Never mind, we are staying open’: Fans turn around beach town deli’s plan to close
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — After a twist of fate, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen announced that it will, in fact, remain open in Ocean City. “Okay everyone, so here goes,” began the traditional, kosher-style deli in a Facebook post. Rosenfeld’s shared it will be staying put in its present resort town location through Labor Day of 2024.
Cape Gazette
On quests to capture photos of our wildlife visitors
I never take our Sussex County wildlife for granted. Although I'm not in the same league as some of the great wildlife photographers in the county, I do try to track down an occasional deer or fox. I'm not one of those who can wake up at dawn and sit and wait for hours on end for something to happen. Besides the animals and birds already here, we have some great wildlife visitors throughout the year.
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic Factory and Levi’s Outlet– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Shawn Wright
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Shawn Wright has been a Body Shop member for less than a year. “I have been living in Rehoboth with my fiancé Rick since January 2021. My favorite thing about living at the beach is the great community that we have here and there is always something to do even during off season! My favorite thing about my profession is that I get to have a positive impact and change people's lives for the better. Also, I get meet people from all different backgrounds and help them achieve their goals. I started to incorporate fitness into my life because I believe staying active really helps promote clarity and is great for not only physical health but, mental health as well. I started working out at the body shop as of the spring of this year. I really enjoy the beach boot camps and classes with trainer Bruce. I also enjoy getting to know the other members in the classes as well. My favorite health tip is that doing cardio or aerobic exercises really helps improve mental health and emotional wellbeing. I love that the body shop has a great community feel and all who work there really care for the members. I love how the body shop is really helping to have positive impact on the beach community even running huge events like Dewey Goes Pink really bring the community together in a fun and festive way!”
Cape Gazette
Beebe mobile clinic to take healthcare on the road
Beebe Healthcare is hitting the road and taking care to the people of Sussex County with the addition of a new 36-foot community mobile health clinic. The mobile clinic arrived Oct. 26 and will be operational later this year. A public ribbon cutting event is planned for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
Cape Gazette
Spring Lake residents question new plan
Some residents of Spring Lake along Route 1 between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach – the Forgotten Mile – say they were blindsided by a change in the community's original site plan for the construction of 85 additional townhouses on nearly nine acres of open space at the entrance to the community.
SEAFORD, DE – A 59-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday night while riding in the southbound lane of Front Street in Seaford. According to police, at around 7:30 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street, attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. “At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street, entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the The post Motorcyclist killed in Seaford crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne.
