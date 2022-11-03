ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Cape Gazette

Fay Jacobs to perform Nov. 13 in Rehoboth

After two sold-out shows and two standing ovations earlier this fall, Fay Jacobs will perform an encore of “Aging Gracelessly: Still Rock ‘n Roll to Me” at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Elkins-Archibald Atrium at CAMP Rehoboth. And she’ll have only a few days to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
starpublications.online

Lights, camera, action: Feature film series to be filmed in Seaford

On Monday, Nov. 7 there will be a road closure on South Pine Street from High Street south to the Riverwalk between 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. due to the filming of a feature length film series. Clay Snead of Top Shelf Entertainment said it’s a project that has been a few years in the making.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Christmas parade to herald the season Dec. 3

The 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will step off at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, with a rain date of Dec. 10. The parade theme is Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes, and its organizing committee is co-chaired...
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 4, 2022

Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955. The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Nanticoke Tribe to Mark Native American Heritage Month with Pow Wow

MILLSBORO, De. - To a non-native, even Native American clothing, known as regalia may need explaining. "We're not wearing it to make us look cool, we're wearing it to honor the animal it came from," said Dawn Manyfeathers, an associate member of the Nanticoke Tribe. Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine is...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 9, 23

To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host Beer and Benevolence nights from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Dispatch

Cops & Courts – November 4, 2022

OCEAN CITY — A local couple was arrested last weekend after an alleged fight in a downtown hotel room when each claimed the other had assaulted themselves. Around 4:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a Boardwalk hotel for a reported domestic dispute that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female, later identified as Lindsay Donophan, 33, of Ocean City, who had a dog on a leash.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

On quests to capture photos of our wildlife visitors

I never take our Sussex County wildlife for granted. Although I'm not in the same league as some of the great wildlife photographers in the county, I do try to track down an occasional deer or fox. I'm not one of those who can wake up at dawn and sit and wait for hours on end for something to happen. Besides the animals and birds already here, we have some great wildlife visitors throughout the year.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
macaronikid.com

The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware

Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic Factory and Levi’s Outlet– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Shawn Wright

The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Shawn Wright has been a Body Shop member for less than a year. “I have been living in Rehoboth with my fiancé Rick since January 2021. My favorite thing about living at the beach is the great community that we have here and there is always something to do even during off season! My favorite thing about my profession is that I get to have a positive impact and change people's lives for the better. Also, I get meet people from all different backgrounds and help them achieve their goals. I started to incorporate fitness into my life because I believe staying active really helps promote clarity and is great for not only physical health but, mental health as well. I started working out at the body shop as of the spring of this year. I really enjoy the beach boot camps and classes with trainer Bruce. I also enjoy getting to know the other members in the classes as well. My favorite health tip is that doing cardio or aerobic exercises really helps improve mental health and emotional wellbeing. I love that the body shop has a great community feel and all who work there really care for the members. I love how the body shop is really helping to have positive impact on the beach community even running huge events like Dewey Goes Pink really bring the community together in a fun and festive way!”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe mobile clinic to take healthcare on the road

Beebe Healthcare is hitting the road and taking care to the people of Sussex County with the addition of a new 36-foot community mobile health clinic. The mobile clinic arrived Oct. 26 and will be operational later this year. A public ribbon cutting event is planned for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Residents fight state park restaurant

Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Spring Lake residents question new plan

Some residents of Spring Lake along Route 1 between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach – the Forgotten Mile – say they were blindsided by a change in the community's original site plan for the construction of 85 additional townhouses on nearly nine acres of open space at the entrance to the community.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Shore News Network

