Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County man charged with voyeurism after incident at gym
An Albertville man is charged with voyeurism after an incident at a DeKalb County gym. Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was arrested Oct. 28. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Norris “photographed or filmed the intimate areas of another person” who was changing clothes after using the tanning bed at the gym.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: husband charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday night shooting turned deadly. It happened in the 14,000 block of Chris Way just after ten. Deputies say when they got to the scene they learned the victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses. Tracie died at the...
WAAY-TV
Mother arrested after newborn baby tests positive for meth, pot at Florence hospital
A woman who recently gave birth in Florence went from the hospital to the jail. Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan, went into labor and had a baby on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center. The baby’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Florence Police...
WAAY-TV
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian struck by vehicle while responding to crash in Huntsville
A pedestrian who was trying to help the victims of a two-vehicle crash ended up injured themselves Monday night, according to reports from first responders. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville...
WAAY-TV
4 injured when vehicle goes over Huntsville bridge, lands in stream
Four people were injured when the vehicle they were in went off a bridge and into a stream in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department said it happened Sunday morning near Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. All four people were taken to the hospital, according to Don Webster, spokesman for...
WAAY-TV
Athens Renaissance goes fully virtual due to rise in illnesses among students, staff
Students at Athens Renaissance School will shift to all-virtual learning through Thursday due to a rising number of sick students and staff. Assistant Principal Catherine Preston said in an email to parents that the school will use this closure as an opportunity for deep cleaning at both ARS campuses. There...
WAAY-TV
Pharmacies, urgent care centers overwhelmed by highest volume of flu activity since H1N1 pandemic
Alabama is one of three states with higher flu activity than the rest of the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state hasn't seen a volume of flu-like activity this high for this time of year since the 2009 H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
WAAY-TV
I-65 southbound ramps at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to close each day this week
Drivers who typically use Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to get to Interstate 65 southbound are encouraged to find an alternate route this week. The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will close the ramps to and from I-65 southbound at Exit 347, or Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, in Limestone County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Schools Desegregation Advisory Committee holds first meeting of the school year
Huntsville City Schools "Desegregation Advisory Committee" held its first public meeting of the school year on Monday. The Desegregation Advisory Committee is made up of students and parents with children enrolled in Huntsville City Schools. They spoke about what they've accomplished, what they're working on, and what's to come. The...
WAAY-TV
VFW Post 2702 awards youth scholarships, teacher of the year
On Saturday night, Gentry-Isom VFW Post 2702 awarded $1,500 in scholarship money to Madison County students. It's all part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen contests. The annual contests help foster patriotism in today's youth. The contests reward success in the form of...
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro's Cedar Hill Cemetery walk returns after 2-year hiatus
After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people headed to Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro on Sunday to attend the third annual cemetery walk. The event featured stories from actors portraying Scottsboro residents of the past, such as a daredevil pilot and an actress. During the two years...
WAAY-TV
iAcademy at Athens Elementary to begin spring semester in new building
After more than a year since breaking ground, iAcademy at Athens Elementary School will finally begin the move into its new school building on North Madison Street. The school announced this week that classes will start in the new building on Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and staff are set to begin moving items to the new building in December, with Dec. 15 and 16 set aside as e-learning days for students so faculty and staff have more time to focus on the move.
WAAY-TV
Watch Tuesday's total lunar eclipse through UNA Planetarium's telescopes
On Tuesday, a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Florence. This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years. The University of North Alabama Planetarium will have telescopes available for people to view the eclipse from 3 a.m. to 6:20 a.m., weather permitting. Space at the...
WAAY-TV
UNA Planetarium will be open for viewing upcoming total lunar eclipse
On Tuesday a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Florence!. This week's total lunar eclipse will be the last one for three years. The University of North Alabama Planetarium will have telescopes available for people to view the eclipse from three to 6:20 a.m., weather permitting. Space at the...
WAAY-TV
Brewer Hicklen returns to North Alabama to host baseball camp
Huntsville native and Kansas City Royals’ outfielder Brewer Hicklen returned to North Alabama Saturday to host his annual baseball camp at Bob Jones High School. The 26-year-old had a monster season in the minors, batting .248 and blasting 28 home runs (including one off of Jacob deGrom) while driving in 85 runs and swiping 35 bags.
WAAY-TV
Lions fall to Austin Peay, 38-35
FLORENCE, Ala. – Down by three with 16 seconds to play in the game, North Alabama recovered an onside kick but couldn’t capitalize as the Lions dropped a 38-35 decision in an ASUN Conference game at Braly Stadium. With the loss, the Lions’ fourth this season in the...
WAAY-TV
Lions open season with 108-51 win over Oakwood
FLORENCE – Six players reached double figures in scoring as the University of North Alabama men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 108-51 win over Oakwood on Monday evening at Flowers Hall. With the win, the Lions opened the season with a 1-0 record and set a new scoring mark in the Division I era.
Comments / 0