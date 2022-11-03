College basketball 2022-23: Idaho men hope to build on the modest gains they made a year ago

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Brandin Podziemski leads Santa Clara over Eastern Washington in season opener
Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski scored a game-high 30 points for host Santa Clara, leading the Broncos to an 84-72 victory over visiting Eastern Washington on Monday night in the season opener for both teams in Santa Clara, California. Eight Eagles played at least 20 minutes, including three newcomers: sophomore Dane...
nbcrightnow.com
Dan Thompson: With Idaho improved across the board, Eastern Washington can't let rivalry loss become commonplace
MOSCOW, Idaho – At the end of his time answering postgame questions from the media, first-year Idaho coach Jason Eck pointed out the trophy on the desk in front of him. Stuck on it was a piece of athletic tape with the name “Che-Scow Cup” written in all caps.
nbcrightnow.com
Hayden Hatten hauls in four touchdown grabs to lead Idaho in rout of rival Eastern Washington
MOSCOW, Idaho – A 2-foot-tall brass trophy that looked like it had come out of deep storage and hadn’t seen daylight for decades loomed over University of Idaho coach Jason Eck and players seated at a table at the UI-Eastern Washington postgame news conference – the old Governor’s Cup for which Idaho and EWU used to play.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston leaves game against Stanford with injury
STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State's offensive performance was overwhelmingly positive Saturday against Stanford, but the Cougs' Air Raid did suffer a potential setback up front. On a short rushing play midway through the second quarter, standout Cougar left tackle Jarrett Kingston went down with a lower-body injury. As two...
nbcrightnow.com
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's offense needed a rushing threat. It got that and then some Saturday
This column almost began with a disjointed, too-wordy joke about Stanford’s football and debate teams swapping places prior to Washington State’s 52-14 defeat of the Cardinal on Saturday afternoon. But this same Stanford team did beat Notre Dame this season, so the Cougars deserve more credit for how...
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Washington State's Nakia Watson, offensive line dominant in win over Stanford
Washington State’s starting running back returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and had the best day of his career. The junior spearheaded WSU’s offense, totaling 166 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Watson broke off a 65-yard run on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage and scored from 41 yards out late in the second quarter to put WSU up by 35 points.
nbcrightnow.com
TV Take: Running back Nakia Watson made an immediate impact for Washington State's offense in rout of Stanford
The throngs who entered Stanford Stadium to watch their Cardinal host Washington State on Saturday sat stunned. All 514 of them. Or so. The near-empty facility was silenced by the Cougars scoring six first-half touchdowns en route to an overpowering 52-14 victory. Thankfully, neither Roxy Bernstein nor Michael Bumpus, the...
Comments / 0