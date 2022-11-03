Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
LLCC, Boy Scouts honoring veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) will honor veterans on Friday. LLCC is hosting its 27th annual Veterans Dat Ceremony in the Lincoln Commons at 12:30 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 202 color guard will post the colors. The program also includes Ken Elmore, LLCC Board of...
Bomb threat to Rochester Intermediate School not credible, school says
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority at Rochester Schools. The purpose of this message is to serve as an update to the notification sent earlier today regarding the bomb threat at Rochester Intermediate School. Upon receipt of a...
Springfield hosts 2nd annual pumpkin smash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield hosted its Pumpkin Smash on Saturday. The event was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Washington Street in downtown Springfield, between 5th and 6th streets. Springfield partnered with Evans Recycling to make sure pumpkins don't end up in landfills.
Chatham Police receive statewide award
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Chatham Police Department has received a statewide award. The award is called the Hometown Hero award. The Chatham Police Department received an American Flag and a $100 donation from Modern Woodmen. Officials say they gave the donation back to a charity of their choice.
Sangamon County is fully staffed for Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election Day is less than a day away now and Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said the polls are 100 % staffed. Gray said the county is ready to go for Election Day. He said the county has been working with local law enforcement to ensure a safe Election Day.
Bank donates coats to kids in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over 150 new winter coats were distributed to kids in Springfield on Monday. The donation is a part of the PNC Foundation and Operation Warm. PNC volunteers visited the Springfield Urban League Head Start on Apple Orchard Road to sort the coats. Parents were able...
Concerts at Washington park wrapping up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — As the weather starts to get colder, the Carillon concerts are starting to wrap up. The bells in the Carillon in Washington Park are often quiet. For the moment concerts are taking place on Sundays at 2 p.m. and then again at 4 p.m. It's...
Taylorville clinches State Tournament spot for first time in program history
Taylorville, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Taylorville Tornadoes (30-9) volleyball team made school history advancing to the IHSA State Tournament for the first time ever. The Tornadoes beat Normal (University) in a tough Super-Sectional match Friday to clinch their state semifinal spot. Last season, Taylorville lost in the Super-Sectionals. Taylorville is...
New gaming parlor coming to South Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A new gaming parlor is coming to South Jacksonville after the village president made a tie-breaking vote on an ordinance, according to our media partner WLDS. The request came during the October committee of the whole meeting. The trustees were presented with a request for...
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
IHSA Football Second Round Playoff highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - This weekend 128 high school football teams competed in the second round of the IHSA playoffs!. #1 Colfax (Ridgeview-Lexington) 58, #9 Salt Fork 20. #4 Tuscola 29, #5 Routt Coop 26. #3 Greenfield-Northwestern 26, #6 Cumberland 0. CLASS 2A NORTH. #1 Maroa-Forsyth 42, #8 Farmington 12.
Parents get help with community baby shower
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — New and expecting parents got some help taking care of their little ones on Wednesday, Nov. 2 thanks to a community baby shower. Officials say they want to support families in what can be one of the most challenging but rewarding responsibilities. "Seeing all the...
ADM opens new North America Microbiology lab
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A new laboratory is opening in Decatur. North America Microbiology Laboratory at the ADM Specialty Manufacturing Facility celebrated its opening on Monday. Officials say the new facility doubles ADM's current microbiology laboratory footprint and reflects a significant expansion of its capabilities. The new facility will...
