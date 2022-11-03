ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

UGA Athletics to host celebration of life for Vince Dooley

ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Monday evening that it will hold a celebration of life service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley who passed away on Oct. 28 at age 90.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need

ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

All-clear given after bomb threat reported at Roswell Goddard School

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in Roswell gave the all clear after the Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to the Roswell Police Department, all students were safely evacuated and an explosive ordinance detection canine team conducting a safety sweep. Authorities found no device, and students have since been allowed to return to class.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

New images of suspect accused of critically wounding Henry County detention officer, killing another

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Officials are releasing new images of a suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Henry County detention officer and killing another person. On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, in order to "give more perspective to the suspect's body type."
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Search underway after detention officer shot, another killed at McDonough apartments

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A detention officer is critically hurt after being shot at a McDonough apartment complex Friday afternoon and a manhunt for a 32-year-old is now underway. It's still unclear what sparked the shooting, but Henry County officials said the detention officer was shot several times. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed as critical but stable, according to investigators. A second person was also killed, according to officials, though details that person's identity were not immediately available.
MCDONOUGH, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett Sheriff to launch holiday task force after rise in crime

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it will launch a task force for the holiday season after a recent rise in crime. Gwinnett County Sheriff KeyboTaylor said "proactive measures" will be implemented to keep the community safe. The holiday task force will officially launch the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man shot, killed during stolen car investigation, GBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed by a DeKalb County police officer following an investigation into a stolen car in his driveway, Georgia Bureau Investigation reported on Saturday. DeKalb County Police Department officers were sent in uniform to Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain regarding a stolen...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy