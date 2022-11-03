Read full article on original website
Related
UGA Athletics to host celebration of life for Vince Dooley
ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Monday evening that it will hold a celebration of life service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley who passed away on Oct. 28 at age 90.
Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers put title hopes on the line
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart just smiled and shook his head when asked if he has stressed conditioning in preparation for Saturday's visit from Tennessee and its fast-paced offense. Smart knows that one week would not have been enough to prepare his Bulldogs for the challenge in...
Gwinnett County schools chief engagement officer says her Native American roots is 'an opportunity to connect'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is making history in the Gwinnett County Public Schools. Melissa Laramie is the first Native American to fulfill the district's chief engagement officer role. She's a member of the Colville tribe, found in the Pacific Northwest. "I had the opportunity to move, live...
Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need
ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
'We heard screaming and the children running' | Car plows into DeKalb prep school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students and school officials at Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County experienced some scary moments after a car crashed into their building on Monday. “I’m not sure what was on his mind, I do know that he ran into a classroom of students and that’s...
'He's just not himself' | Child detained after DeKalb County apartment engulfs in flames
ATLANTA — A Dekalb County mother said her 12-year-old was arrested after allegedly setting a fire forcing more than two dozen people out of their homes. Naomi Lily said her son woke her up around 4 a.m. Monday when the fire started inside her apartment off Glenwood Road in Decatur.
Death of Brianna Grier | Case of Georgia woman who fell out of deputy's car will not go before grand jury
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney has decided against bringing the death of a Georgia woman who fell out of a deputy's patrol car to a grand jury, according to state investigators. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday it has wrapped up its case about...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Gwinnett County church, community leaders holding school safety event
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After a recent series of violent events at or nearby high school campuses in Gwinnett County, an event is being to discuss solutions. Wednesday’s event is being hosted by New Mercies Christian Church where Lawrence Williams is the young adult and student pastor. “Very...
All-clear given after bomb threat reported at Roswell Goddard School
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in Roswell gave the all clear after the Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to the Roswell Police Department, all students were safely evacuated and an explosive ordinance detection canine team conducting a safety sweep. Authorities found no device, and students have since been allowed to return to class.
3 juveniles, driver injured after car crashes into DeKalb County prep school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A car drove into Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County Monday morning, according to police. At this time, very little is known about the situation; however, police said three juveniles were injured as a result of the accident. Thankfully, officers said none of the injuries are life-threatening.
New images of suspect accused of critically wounding Henry County detention officer, killing another
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Officials are releasing new images of a suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Henry County detention officer and killing another person. On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, in order to "give more perspective to the suspect's body type."
Search underway after detention officer shot, another killed at McDonough apartments
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A detention officer is critically hurt after being shot at a McDonough apartment complex Friday afternoon and a manhunt for a 32-year-old is now underway. It's still unclear what sparked the shooting, but Henry County officials said the detention officer was shot several times. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed as critical but stable, according to investigators. A second person was also killed, according to officials, though details that person's identity were not immediately available.
Angry, worried Gwinnett County parents demand tougher discipline of students who are disruptive, violent
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of parents, angry and worried, demanded action Wednesday night from the Gwinnett County Schools superintendent to keep their children’s schools safe, and free of violent crime. The superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts said the schools are in crisis because of violent students, even though...
Multiple injured, juvenile detained after apartment fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A total of 33 residents at an apartment complex in DeKalb County have been displaced and two injured after a fire early Monday morning. Fire officials said this all happened at a complex on Glenwood Road. DeKalb Police said a juvenile has been detained as...
Newton County woman in wheelchair says she couldn't vote because she couldn't park
COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County woman said she struggled to make her voice heard during early voting and had to take three trips to the polls to actually cast her ballot. Early voting ended Friday. Though election signs still remain at the Turner Lake Senior Center, for Kathleen Lowde, she said her aggravation will last longer.
Gwinnett Sheriff to launch holiday task force after rise in crime
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it will launch a task force for the holiday season after a recent rise in crime. Gwinnett County Sheriff KeyboTaylor said "proactive measures" will be implemented to keep the community safe. The holiday task force will officially launch the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Buford shoe manufacturer to stop production for Adidas, lays off over 140 employees after Ye controversy
BUFORD, Ga. — After Adidas ended their relationship with the famous rapper formerly known as Kanye West last week over offensive and antisemitic remarks, one Georgia shoe manufacturer is feeling the collateral damage of their breakup. Okabashi Brands Incorporated, a shoe manufacturer who handcrafts their footwear in Buford right...
Man shot, killed during stolen car investigation, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed by a DeKalb County police officer following an investigation into a stolen car in his driveway, Georgia Bureau Investigation reported on Saturday. DeKalb County Police Department officers were sent in uniform to Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain regarding a stolen...
