The Lecanto football team didn’t win the first district title in school history like it wanted to, but the Panthers are still headed to the Suburban Class 3A playoffs. The Panthers finished third in the final power rankings out of the three teams that tied for the District 3S-6 lead, but all three teams – champion River Ridge, Gulf and Lecanto – heard their names called when the brackets were announced Sunday morning on YouTube by the FHSAA.

LECANTO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO