Gary's injury provides one more setback for reeling Packers
The Green Bay Packers keep taking hits on and off the field as the three-time defending NFC North champions have watched their playoff chances dwindle to a remote possibility well before Thanksgiving. Green Bay (3-6) has lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, which was Aaron Rodgers’...
Panthers sticking with Walker as starter despite awful game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday, despite finishing with a 0.0 QB rating and getting benched at halftime of a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Baker Mayfield...
Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens didn't need their full complement of key contributors to stifle the Saints and silence the Superdome. Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Ravens beat New Orleans 27-13 on Monday night.
Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans' offense.
At 6-3, NFC West-leading Seahawks defying expectations
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before the season, oddsmakers set the over-under on the number of wins for the Seattle Seahawks at 5 1/2. And many observers thought taking the under would be the smart move. Halfway through the season, those who were bullish on the Seahawks have already cashed...
Panthers earn spot in playoffs
The Lecanto football team didn’t win the first district title in school history like it wanted to, but the Panthers are still headed to the Suburban Class 3A playoffs. The Panthers finished third in the final power rankings out of the three teams that tied for the District 3S-6 lead, but all three teams – champion River Ridge, Gulf and Lecanto – heard their names called when the brackets were announced Sunday morning on YouTube by the FHSAA.
Suns' F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team's game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that the Suns fear Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests are scheduled.
Jets hit bye at 6-3 with playoffs a realistic expectation
Six wins is just about what many people expected for the New York Jets. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Rockies add Meulens as hitting coach to bolster offense
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have brought in Hensley Meulens to serve as hitting coach after back-to-back subpar seasons at the plate. Meulens was an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022. He will be counted on to revamp a Rockies lineup that hit .254 last season, the second-lowest mark behind only the 2021 squad (.249). Meulens takes over for Dave Magadan.
Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers' 8-game win streak
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night.
Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100 on Monday night. “I liked his energy,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “He’s had some nagging bumps but he pushed through. He played with pace and he was aggressive. I think he helped set the tone.”
Rockets snap 6-game losing streak, beat Orlando 134-127
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and the Houston Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Green and Martin were among nine Rockets who made 3-pointers in...
Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
