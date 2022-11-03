ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Roanoke Star

Three Virginia Races To Watch Early On Election Night

Since Virginia’s early voting ended last Saturday and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8, many are wondering what surprises await us on Tuesday night as results start to pour in. Historically, the party occupying the White House loses seats in the midterm elections. Since 2020, the Democrats have had a razor-thin majority in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
chhsnews.net

Midterm Elections come to Chesterfield

The midterm elections will take place throughout America on Nov. 8th. In this election, Chesterfield residents will have three things to vote on: the Community Facilities Bond Plan, Board of Supervisor members, and members of the House of Representatives for the district they live in. The Community Facilities Bond Plan...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
13News Now

Early voting in person comes to a close in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day 2022 is fast approaching, and thousands of people have already cast their ballots by mail or at their local registrar's office. Saturday marked the last chance for people in North Carolina and Virginia to vote early in person. "Very convenient, no line, it was...
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Election Day; Students weigh in on younger voter turnout

According to the U.S Census Bureau, past turnouts for midterm elections showed people ages 18 to 26 represent just 16% of the voter population. Election Day; Students weigh in on younger voter …. According to the U.S Census Bureau, past turnouts for midterm elections showed people ages 18 to 26...
VIRGINIA STATE

