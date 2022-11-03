Read full article on original website
Effort to block Virginia from using voting machines fails
A last-minute push to upend how Virginia counts its votes was dismissed Monday after the man behind the legal effort didn't show up to court.
Virginia election results could offer early clues on reach of ‘red wave’
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When polls close on Election Day, all eyes will be on Virginia’s congressional races. Experts say results in a few key contests will provide early clues about the reach of a possible “red wave” that could shift the balance of power in Congress and block President Joe Biden’s agenda.
Three Virginia Races To Watch Early On Election Night
Since Virginia’s early voting ended last Saturday and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8, many are wondering what surprises await us on Tuesday night as results start to pour in. Historically, the party occupying the White House loses seats in the midterm elections. Since 2020, the Democrats have had a razor-thin majority in the […]
Voter intimidation is on the rise in recent years in Virginia. Here's how to avoid it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Voters are getting ready to make their voices heard for the 2022 midterm elections. "This is my second time voting in person, ever," said Ryan McAlister from Norfolk. Victoria Kelling from Chesapeake said she's going to the poll with her dad as a tradition. She said...
Midterm Elections come to Chesterfield
The midterm elections will take place throughout America on Nov. 8th. In this election, Chesterfield residents will have three things to vote on: the Community Facilities Bond Plan, Board of Supervisor members, and members of the House of Representatives for the district they live in. The Community Facilities Bond Plan...
Early voting in person comes to a close in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day 2022 is fast approaching, and thousands of people have already cast their ballots by mail or at their local registrar's office. Saturday marked the last chance for people in North Carolina and Virginia to vote early in person. "Very convenient, no line, it was...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel...
Report identifies disturbing and lasting pandemic effects on Virginia schools
A recent report by a Virginia watchdog agency has detailed the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Virginia's public K-12 education and has found a grim state of affairs for students and teachers.
CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia
Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
Why Petersburg's mayor is worried council members could hurt bond with Youngkin
Petersburg's current seven-member city council could see four new members on Election Day, potentially shaking things up for Governor Youngkin.
Report: COVID-19 pandemic caused “unprecedented disruption” to Virginia classrooms
A new report says it will take time to reverse the learning loss fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. As David Seidel reports, lawmakers have a number of recommendations that could help the recovery.
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
Glenn Youngkin's teacher snitch line in Virginia is finally dead
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin still doesn’t want to reveal all of the reports — and fictitious reports — sent to the tip line he created for parents to snitch on educators who teach “divisive” topics. But after a settlement with a coalition of news organizations...
2,200-acre solar farm opens in rural Charles City County
A new solar facility in Charles City boasting over 514,200 panels opened last week on wetlands at the county's western edge.
Meet your two candidates for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District
Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District could still be in Bob Good’s hands or it could have a new leader, Joshua Throneburg, after Decision 2022 on Nov. 8. Incumbent Congressman Rep. Bob Good is going head to head with newcomer Joshua Throneburg in next week’s election. Rep. Bob Good...
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
Election Day; Students weigh in on younger voter turnout
According to the U.S Census Bureau, past turnouts for midterm elections showed people ages 18 to 26 represent just 16% of the voter population. Election Day; Students weigh in on younger voter …. According to the U.S Census Bureau, past turnouts for midterm elections showed people ages 18 to 26...
A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year
Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. Michael Pope has this preview about what to expect after the polls close.
Good manners: Virginia has limits to polling place campaigning, other behavior
WISE — With three days before Election Day, Southwest Virginia residents still have a chance to vote early. At the same time, candidates, campaign workers and people with personal concerns about elections have time to brush up on good polling place manners before Tuesday.
