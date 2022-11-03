ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Interest rate hike impacting homebuyers nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inflation is hitting every aspect of American lives and affecting the market with another interest rate hike this week. Brand new homes being built in Norton Commons will be finished soon, but buyers are going to pay a lot more with a mortgage rate of nearly 8%.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy