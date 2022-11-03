Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl
Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
The Dispatch
Local Teenager Takes Stage With National Artists
OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City teenager, known locally for his musical talent, was recently given the opportunity to play alongside national acts in a Florida-based concert series. Late last month, 15-year-old Gavin Hades made his way to Panama City Beach, Fla., to perform at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle...
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
starpublications.online
Lights, camera, action: Feature film series to be filmed in Seaford
On Monday, Nov. 7 there will be a road closure on South Pine Street from High Street south to the Riverwalk between 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. due to the filming of a feature length film series. Clay Snead of Top Shelf Entertainment said it’s a project that has been a few years in the making.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chincoteague, VA
Chincoteague is a small yet charming town off the northern coast of Virginia, boasting a slow-paced lifestyle and many natural wonders. Some popular activities include beachcombing, hiking, fishing, and watching wild ponies in their natural habitat. With its coastal location, one would think that the town only offers seafood. However,...
WBOC
Nanticoke Tribe to Mark Native American Heritage Month with Pow Wow
MILLSBORO, De. - To a non-native, even Native American clothing, known as regalia may need explaining. "We're not wearing it to make us look cool, we're wearing it to honor the animal it came from," said Dawn Manyfeathers, an associate member of the Nanticoke Tribe. Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine is...
NASA postpones Antares rocket launch
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – NASA postponed the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft Sunday morning due to a fire alarm at the mission operations control center at Dulles. NASA said liftoff of the Cygnus spacecraft is now scheduled for a five-minute window that opens at 5:27 a.m. Monday morning at […]
‘Never mind, we are staying open’: Fans turn around beach town deli’s plan to close
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — After a twist of fate, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen announced that it will, in fact, remain open in Ocean City. “Okay everyone, so here goes,” began the traditional, kosher-style deli in a Facebook post. Rosenfeld’s shared it will be staying put in its present resort town location through Labor Day of 2024.
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Cambridge Area Home
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating a late Wednesday night fire that left a Cambridge area home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 3547 Griffith Neck Road. It took the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company approximately...
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
WBOC
Speed Limit to Change At Dangerous Worcester County Road
BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland State Highway administration is decreasing the speed limit on Gray's Corner Road from 50 miles per hour to 40. Two people have died as a result of hit and runs on Gray's Corner Road. 14 year old Gavin Knupp was killed in July. In October, Terri Wattay was killed by a hit and run when walking her dog. Gavin Knupp's mother Tiffany Knupp tells WBOC she is pleased with the changes.
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne.
Motorcyclist killed in Seaford crash
SEAFORD, DE – A 59-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday night while riding in the southbound lane of Front Street in Seaford. According to police, at around 7:30 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street, attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. “At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street, entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the The post Motorcyclist killed in Seaford crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – November 4, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A local couple was arrested last weekend after an alleged fight in a downtown hotel room when each claimed the other had assaulted themselves. Around 4:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a Boardwalk hotel for a reported domestic dispute that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female, later identified as Lindsay Donophan, 33, of Ocean City, who had a dog on a leash.
The Dispatch
Charges After Serious Hotel Assault
OCEAN CITY — A Davidson, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges after strangling his girlfriend and trying to flee the scene. Around 9:55 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown hotel for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer located a female victim sitting on a bench outside the hotel. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding from her nose and had a swollen upper lip. All of her clothing was covered in blood, and she was fighting back tears while grimacing in pain, according to police reports. The victim told police she believed her shoulder was dislocated.
WAVY News 10
How you can see the rocket launch from NASA Wallops this weekend.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – This upcoming Sunday NASA with Northrup Grumman will launch another resupply mission to the International Space Station. If you want to see this launch in person, you’ll need to wake up early on Sunday. The launch is scheduled for 5:50 a.m. Sunday morning.
WBOC
Salisbury Traffic Stop Leads to Pot Bust
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a late Wednesday night traffic stop in Salisbury ended with the arrest of man in possession of a large amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun. Police said that at around 11:36 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Salisbury Barrack conducted a traffic...
Maryland State Police Make Massive Drug Bust 'Dismantling Eastern Shore Trafficking Operation'
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation has led to the arrest of a Maryland man who is allegedly part of a "significant drug trafficking organization on the Eastern Shore,” state police announced. Caroline County resident Cory James Aviles, 36, of Federalsburg, was arrested and is being held without bond following...
shoredailynews.com
Man tries to cite officer during emergency
When Chief Brian Tittermary of the Bloxom Police Department signed on to duty one day last December as he was leaving his Belle Haven home, he answered a call for assistance from the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. That department was looking for a fleeing suspect in a possible abduction...
