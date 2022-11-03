ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Multiple groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple groups around the Lowcountry and beyond want to help ensure you get to the polls for election day on Tuesday. There are a number of services that want to lend a hand this election season. The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation will provide free, non-partisan transportation for Election day Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one day left before Election Day, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are making their last-minute push for votes. Democrat Joe Cunningham will make the last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” statewide tour Monday. He will make that stop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dem. candidate Joe Cunningham makes final rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just hours away from the polls opening for the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are giving their final push to get more people to vote. Democratic elected officials, candidates and dozens of people showed up for the Cunningham Casey rally on Monday. Cunningham says he’s confident in reaching the finish line first.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC’s downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4. Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Hospital officials say the accident involved two...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A seafood restaurant in Charleston has become the latest in a series of eateries to announce plans to close its doors. Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov. 20 after 12 years in business, according to a post on its Facebook page.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Breaking down candidate fundraising in DD2 School Board race

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As voters head to the polls, candidates in Dorchester School District Two are making their final push to get a seat on the board and raising tens of thousands of dollars in the process. Four seats are up for grabs in on the district’s board, and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

Nana's Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Student charged in fight at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department said a girl is facing charges after a fight at Georgetown High on Wednesday. Police said the 17-year-old girl was charged with simple assault and battery for a fight that occurred during lunch. Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said the incident was isolated...
GEORGETOWN, SC

