live5news.com
Lowcountry cities honor Gullah Geechee Group founder and child advocate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A pillar in the community was honored by community members in Charleston and North Charleston on Monday. They proclaimed Monday, Nov. 7 as Johanna Carrington Day. Carrington founded the Gullah Geechee Group, hosting events and teaching about the heritage of the Geechee people across the...
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
live5news.com
Multiple groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple groups around the Lowcountry and beyond want to help ensure you get to the polls for election day on Tuesday. There are a number of services that want to lend a hand this election season. The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation will provide free, non-partisan transportation for Election day Tuesday.
live5news.com
Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
live5news.com
Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one day left before Election Day, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are making their last-minute push for votes. Democrat Joe Cunningham will make the last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” statewide tour Monday. He will make that stop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm.
live5news.com
Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
live5news.com
Dem. candidate Joe Cunningham makes final rally in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just hours away from the polls opening for the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are giving their final push to get more people to vote. Democratic elected officials, candidates and dozens of people showed up for the Cunningham Casey rally on Monday. Cunningham says he’s confident in reaching the finish line first.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC’s downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4. Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Hospital officials say the accident involved two...
live5news.com
‘It’s an epidemic’: Gun violence forum brings leaders together to find solutions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A panel of Lowcountry officials, politicians, and organization leaders gathered on Sunday evening at Burke High School to discuss problems and solutions surrounding gun deaths. Hosted by the Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council, Pastor Thomas Dixon started the event by stating that the panel members who...
live5news.com
McMaster visits Berkeley, Dorchester Counties on last day of early voting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s re-election campaign spent day five of the McMaster-Evette tour hosting a morning GOP breakfast and an afternoon rally Saturday. As early voting ended Saturday and the Election Day comes up on Tuesday, McMaster and party members stopped at the Dorchester GOP Office...
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
live5news.com
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A seafood restaurant in Charleston has become the latest in a series of eateries to announce plans to close its doors. Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov. 20 after 12 years in business, according to a post on its Facebook page.
live5news.com
Breaking down candidate fundraising in DD2 School Board race
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As voters head to the polls, candidates in Dorchester School District Two are making their final push to get a seat on the board and raising tens of thousands of dollars in the process. Four seats are up for grabs in on the district’s board, and...
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
live5news.com
New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
live5news.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
live5news.com
Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
live5news.com
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
live5news.com
Student charged in fight at Georgetown High School
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department said a girl is facing charges after a fight at Georgetown High on Wednesday. Police said the 17-year-old girl was charged with simple assault and battery for a fight that occurred during lunch. Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said the incident was isolated...
