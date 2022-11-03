Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
KWQC
First Alert Day Saturday November 5th, until 8 PM for Strong Winds!
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday will NOT be a day to plan for raking leaves! Blustery winds behind a potent frontal system will produce gusts to between 30 and 50 miles per hour for much of the day. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4 PM for our southern counties, and until 7 PM for areas north of I-80, with the First Alert Day ending at 8 pm. When you have the chance, you should secure loose items in your yard if you can’t bring them in. Power companies anticipate at least sporadic power outages with winds at 40 mph due to the potential for power lines to be snapped by falling tree limbs. Fortunately, most of our trees have lost their leaves so they might not be as susceptible to limb loss as they would be with more leaves, but the possibility remains for downed tree limbs and power lines. The wind should begin to relax Saturday night, but it will remain breezy into Sunday.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash near East Moline-Silvis border
UPDATE, Nov. 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said late Monday afternoon that a woman was killed in the East Moline traffic crash this morning. At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2600 block of 19th Street, East...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Island County preparing for changes when cash bail eliminated in January
The elimination of monetary bail is coming in January to Illinois, but its full impact on pretrial incarceration, including in Rock Island County, still is murky. The Pretrial Fairness Act ends the use of money as a requirement for pretrial release, according to Capitol News Illinois. The measure is part of a larger initiative aimed at criminal justice reform known as the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today).
KWQC
Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the names of the officers/troopers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on October 30 following a vehicle and foot chase. Those officers/troopers involved are:. - Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol. - Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol. - Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department.
New I-74 bridge lines to help aerial police units look for speeding
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed down several lanes on the I-74 Bridge on Monday, Oct. 31, causing a traffic jam. The reason was to paint new lines on the road to improve safety. Illinois State Police will use the new lines, or 'hash marks', to...
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
KWQC
The City of Sterling offering a new program just in time for the holidays
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Sterling is offering a new program just in time for the holidays. The utility account gift program allows you to make a payment or pay in full an account holders sewer and garbage bill. “You know, we live in an incredible community, Sterling...
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93
On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
starvedrock.media
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall
(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
Maquon’s Strode Garage fire update: lack of water on scene, $3M in damage
Firefighters from several rural departments were called to a structure fire in Maquon Thursday afternoon. Maquon Fire Chief Patrick Hohenbery tells WGIL that he got the call around 11:45 a.m. of the structure fire in the 400-block of Main Street, the sight of Strode Garage. Hohenbery says that a dozen...
