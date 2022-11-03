Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
Citrus County Chronicle
Supplier to hire 630 near Hyundai's EV plant in Georgia
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An auto parts manufacturer plans to hire 630 workers at a new factory in southeast Georgia to supply Hyundai Motor Group's first U.S. electric vehicle plant that's under construction nearby, state officials said Monday. Joon Georgia will invest $317 million to produce parts in Bulloch...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sueing, Sensabaugh lead Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Monday night. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with...
