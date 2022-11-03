Read full article on original website
No School for MCPS Monday and Tuesday
There is no school for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students on Monday and Tuesday. Monday is an end-of-quarter grading/planning day and Tuesday is Election Day. School resumes on Wednesday.
MCPS, MCEA Agree to Begin Contract Talks
Contract negotiators for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to begin negotiations Nov. 10 through Zoom after approving ground rules on how negotiations will occur. Both sides, therefore, withdrew their unfair labor practice complaints. “MCEA members showed their commitment to openness in negotiations....
Exhibit Highlights Influential State and County Women in Politics
Montgomery History’s online presentation, “The Path to Leadership: The Next Chapter”, will open for viewing Monday, on the eve of Election Day. Host Claire McDonald discusses the barriers women faced as they tried to gain positions in politics while telling the stories of the most influential women in state and county politics.
Gaithersburg Arts Barn to Host Independent Film Night
The Gaithersburg Arts Barn will host its independent film night on Nov.19. The screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by a question and answer session with the filmmakers after each film. Concessions will be sold before the screenings begin and during intermissions. Tickets for the night can be purchased...
Gaithersburg Teen Pleads Guilty to Shooting in Magruder High School Bathroom
Steven Alston Jr., who was charged with attempted first-degree murder following the January 21 shooting of a fellow student at Magruder High School in Rockville, pleaded guilty Monday. He will be sentenced on Dec. 22. A trial had been scheduled for Feb. 27, 2023 for the Gaithersburg teen, who is...
Overturned Cement Truck Closes Beltway Lanes
A cement truck overturned on the Beltway Monday afternoon causing some lanes to be blocked on the inner loop of I495 between Colesville Road and University Blvd in Silver Spring. Two adults were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries according to Pete Piringer from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).
First Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Twenty-two Montgomery County high schools looked to keep their season alive in the first round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Damascus, Blair, and Poolesville each earned a first-round bye week. The undefeated Quince Orchard Cougars moved to 10-0 after beating Clarksburg. The defending class...
Fatality Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in Wheaton
A motorist died in a single vehicle collision on Georgia Ave. and Kayson St. early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded to a report that a car had hit a pole around 1:45 a.m. in the Wheaton area, according to a MCPD media release.
