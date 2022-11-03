ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbuscountynews.com

Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents

Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m. The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their vehicle....
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladenboro church rallies around assault victim

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County church honored on Sunday, one of its own, after he survived an attack and robbery more than a week ago. Willie “Waddell” Davis has few words and is still recovering after he said he was hit in the head, robbed, and pushed in a ditch.
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes. “Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Monday evening. According to a press release sent just before 7 p.m. Monday, WPD units are currently on the scene at 3950 Independence Boulevard in reference to an officer involved shooting. Police say one suspect is in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth, gun offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth and gun charges. 28-year-old Charles Hunter Nixon received the ruling Thursday for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced for drug and firearm charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deandrez Robbins, 25, of Wilmington has been sentenced to 25-39 months in prison after he pled guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm as a felon and trafficking in marijuana. According to court documents, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy