Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
columbuscountynews.com
Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents
Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
WECT
Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m. The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their vehicle....
WECT
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with the...
WECT
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, November 7 that there are two suspects of interest in a recent missing person case involving 16-year-old Miyonna Jones. “Since receiving this case last week, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other partner agencies have...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro church rallies around assault victim
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County church honored on Sunday, one of its own, after he survived an attack and robbery more than a week ago. Willie “Waddell” Davis has few words and is still recovering after he said he was hit in the head, robbed, and pushed in a ditch.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution
Anthony Jackson, 32, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, according to an October 20, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “Jackson was released from North Carolina State prison in January 2021 after...
WECT
Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes. “Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Monday evening. According to a press release sent just before 7 p.m. Monday, WPD units are currently on the scene at 3950 Independence Boulevard in reference to an officer involved shooting. Police say one suspect is in...
WECT
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth, gun offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth and gun charges. 28-year-old Charles Hunter Nixon received the ruling Thursday for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for drug and firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deandrez Robbins, 25, of Wilmington has been sentenced to 25-39 months in prison after he pled guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm as a felon and trafficking in marijuana. According to court documents, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment...
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Pajama Jams’ begins annual pajama drive, collecting clothes for local children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization is once again helping to collect pajamas for children in need. ‘Pajama Jams’ is in its 14th year of their pajama drive, which kicked off Monday and runs through December 9th. Pajama Jams began in Hampton Roads, Virginia, opening a second...
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than four years in prison for firearm charge
Rufus Lamar Bowser, 30, of Wilmington, was sentenced Friday, October 28, 2022 to 54 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bowser pleaded guilty to the charges on July 7, 2022.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
Comments / 1