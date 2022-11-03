ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Seth Wilson Talks Team Chemistry

By Christopher Hall
 4 days ago

West Virginia sophomore guard Seth Wilson discusses his return to Morgantown, the Mountaineers gelling together and more

West Virginia opens the 2022-23 season on Monday as the Mountaineers welcome Mount St. Mary's to the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the action will be streaming on ESPN+.

Guard Seth Wilson met with the media and chatted about returning to WVU, team chemistry, his offseason and more.

