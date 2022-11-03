Read full article on original website
Seoul House of Tofu
If you’re looking for Korean food in a slightly more upscale setting than Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
Queen & Rook Game Cafe
We love hanging out at Queen & Rook. Open until midnight on the weekends, it’s a great place to have a glass of wine or beer, plant-based food (we like the kimchi burgers and tamari-glazed Brussels sprouts), and live out our Queen’s Gambit fantasies. The Society Hill restaurant and bar has an endless number of puzzles and board games for a competitive date night where you can let bizarre questions that come up during Guess Who dictate if you’re ever going to meet up again.
El Chile Café Y Cantina
El Chile is a popular sit-down Tex-Mex spot on Manor Rd, probably known best for their margaritas, fajitas, and puffy tacos. There’s an excellent shaded patio that looks out over a less-trafficked street, so you don’t have to worry too much about road noise drowning out the sound of your waiter asking you if you’re sure that you’d like a third margarita. But as much as we love their mole, tacos, and sizzling platters, our favorite part is starting a meal with their grilled pineapple salmon ceviche. You can probably figure out most of the components from the name, but the ingredient you might not have guessed is mezcal, which adds a smoky element to the dish, plus a bit of rich sweetness from the grilled pineapple and peppers.
Lady Wong
You can get a lot of East Village bakery Lady Wong’s classic sweets, like rainbow kuih and cassava cake, at this satellite stall in the Urban Hawker food hall, but the real reason to make this your go-to lunch spot is the savory stuff. The tuna lemper, a sambal-laced take on the OG tinned fish served encased in warm sticky rice, is the kind of grab-and-go meal you’ll find yourself craving all the time. You should also get the anchovy puffs.
Cafe Nhan
The intersection of Passyunk and Snyder is an international restaurant row of sorts. There’s Little Morocco, Little Sicily Pizza, Mediterranean Cafe, and La Llorna Cantina. Lucky for us, there’s also Cafe Nhan, a cozy family-owned restaurant serving up Vietnamese comfort food like beef phở, oxtail phở, and incredibly crispy and delicious chicken wings. But the Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt, packed with marinated beef brisket, pigs feet, steamed pork roll and housemade blood cubes is a must-try—a noodle soup unlike any other. The spicy, pungent flavors of star anise, fish sauce, annatto seeds and Sichuan chili is balanced by the strong lemongrass broth. Order a limeade or Thai tea to keep your core temperature down.
You Kitchen
New dumpling shops in the San Gabriel Valley tend to face an uphill battle—there’s just so much competition—but that’s not the case for You Kitchen. Open since 019, this tiny stripmall shop has 13 different kinds of dumplings and a steady line of hungry customers. We recommend concentrating on the “house dumplings” with chives and fish—order them pan-fried with nicely charred edges—as well as the sweet and savory chicken, shrimp, and corn dumplings. Definitely snag a “Big Mouth” pocket too, a delicious pork-filled open-faced pastry that has nothing to do with the hormone monster.
Saigon Eden
If you come to Saigon Eden, a large Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Alhambra, and order some pho or a banh mi, you’ll have a perfectly fine meal. But to have a great meal, go for the bún riêu, a rich, tomato-based vermicelli soup that you don’t often find outside of Orange County’s Little Saigon. It comes stocked with ground shrimp and crab meat, giving it a sweet, yet musky flavor, along with big chunks of fried tofu. Definitely snag an order of the cha gio as well, which are crunchy, deep-fried imperial rolls filled with a sweet, fragrant pork and vegetable mix.
