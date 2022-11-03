ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

“I don’t want to have to hurt you:” TPD searches for serial theft suspect

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the community’s help to identify a serial theft suspect.

Investigators say the suspect held one of his victims at knifepoint. The encounter was caught on surveillance footage.

“He pulls his knife from his left pocket area, and holds it in his hand right as she gets in front of his cart,” said Lt. Justin Ritter. “He says I don’t want to have to hurt you, points the knife at her, pushes her with the cart, and then exits the store.”

It happened Oct. 27 at the Home Depot in downtown Tulsa.

Lt. Ritter said the thief also stole from the Home Depot near 41st and Sheridan on Oct. 29, and even returned a few hours later.

Investigators believe the thief could have stolen from several stores in the Tulsa area.

“I mean, a friend, a relative, somebody is going to know who this guy is,” said Lt. Ritter.

If you have any information, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

